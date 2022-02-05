Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 5

Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Staff Report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NILES 61, STURGIS 20

At Niles

STURGIS 20

Rylee Carver 0, Riley Eicher 0, Emily Schuller 0, Yoridiana Villaiverte 1, Madison Ater 2, Korin Whitcomb 15, Annabelle Bucklin 2, Halee Brooks 0, Nancy Montoya 0, Brianna Heiber 0. TOTALS: 8 2-8 20

NILES 61

Jaida Gear 0, Kamryn Patterson 11, Elly Matlock 20, Amara Palmer 17, Ayshia Smith 1, Natalie Lucero 5, Kloe Kiggins 0, Brynn Lake 6, Lacheryl Hampton 1, Kayla Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 24 7-11 61

 

Sturgis             9          13        20        20

Niles                23        38        55        61

3-point baskets: Sturgis 0, Niles 6 (Patterson 3, Lucero, Bry. Lake 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 12 (none), Niles 5 (none). Varsity records: Sturgis 7-7, 3-3 Wolverine South; Niles 6-8, 3-2 Wolverine South

 

BUCHANAN 56, SOUTH HAVEN 27

At Buchanan

SOUTH HAVEN 27

Yuma Doi 7, Alexis Eddy 4, Sandra Bermejo Calvo 6, Myraql McGee 6,  Faith Lewis 2, M. Versaput 2. TOTALS: 10 5-9 27

BUCHANAN 56

Hailey Jonatzke 15, Jillian McKean 2, Claire Lietz 5, LaBria Austin 9, Hannah Herman 7, Katie Ailes 4, Alyssa Carson 2, Alexa Burns 8, Hannah Tompkins 4. TOTALS: 21 4-8 56

 

South Haven    3          7          20        27

Buchanan        15        29        44        56

3-point baskets: South Haven 2 (Doi 2), Buchanan 10 (Jonatzke 5, Burns 2, Lietz 1, Austin 1, Herman 1). Total fouls (fouled out): South Haven 10 (Versaput), Buchanan 13 (none). Varsity records: South Haven 3-9, 0-3 BCS Red Division; Buchanan 13-2, 4-1 BCS Red Division

 

EDWARDSBURG 61, DOWAGIAC 20

At Edwardsburg

DOWAGIAC 20

Josie Lock 0, Calley Ruff 0, McKayla Hill 1, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 6, Damia Brooks 1, Audrey Johnson 3, Alanah Smith 9. TOTALS: 5 10-18 21

EDWARDSBURG 61

Ella Castelucci 6, Macey Laubach 14, Katie Schaible 8, Kenzie Schaible 9, Averie Markel 3, Lindsey Dalenburg 6, Abby Bossler 6, Caitlin Tighe 9. TOTALS: 20 14-23 61

 

Dowagiac        2          10        16        20

Edwardsburg   8          20        43        61

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Edwardsburg 7 (Kenzie Schaible 3, Katie Schaible 2, Laubach 1, Markel 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 20 (Weller), Edwardsburg 20 (Castelucci, Bossler). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-13, 0-6 Wolverine Conference South; Edwardsburg 14-0, 7-0 Wolverine Conference South

 

MENDON 44, CASSOPOLIS 27

At Mendon

CASSOPOLIS 27

Jania Williams 2, Ella Smith 0, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 2, Zaniya Dodd 5, Atyanna Alford 10, Jadin Wolfe 2, Makayla Robinson 0, Mackenzie Boyer 3. TOTALS: 10 4-7 27

MENDON 44

Chloe Behrends 1, Ryley Mullin 6, Payton Griffith 10, Alivia Stuart 19, Makennah Mullin 8. TOTALS: 16 10-21 44

 

Cassopolis       5          16        22        27

Mendon           18        26        35        44

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Millirans 1, Alford 1, Boyer 1), Mendon 2 (R. Mullin 2). Total fouls: Cassopolis 12, Mendon 9. Varsity records: Cassopolis 8-6, 7-5 Southwest 10; Mendon 12-2, 10-2 Southwest 10

 

HARTFORD 61, MARCELLUS 28

At Hartford

MARCELLUS 28

Brooklyn Vantilburg 10, Lily Scoggin 3, Clare Flory 5, Nicole Hayford 1, Emma Holmes 7, Abby Voss 0, Caylee Bishop-Deer 0, Bailey Asmus 2, Jenna Wells 0. TOTALS: 9 7-19 28

HARTFORD 61

Descenya Rodarte 4, Gillian Kuehnle 0, Brook Birmele 2, Marissa Solis 8, Khashya McCoy 18, Vanessa Delarosa 5, Rylee Deckard 1, Rylee ackerman 6, Alexis Snodgrass 17, Ava Bachman 0. TOTALS: 25 6-10 61

 

Marcellus        2          7          25        28

Hartford          25        34        50        61

3-point baskets: Marcellus 3 (Vantilburg 2, Scoggin), Hartford 5 (Solis 2, McCoy 2, Snodgrass). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 8 (none), Hartford 14 (none). Varsity records: Marcellus 8-6, 6-6 Southwest 10; Hartford 12-2, 11-1 Southwest 10

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 61, DOWAGIAC 47

At Edwardsburg

DOWAGIAC 47

Cole Weller 6, Ethan Hannapel 2, Mason Peck 3, Henry Weller 21, Josh Winchester-Jones 5, Keyshawn Russell 4, Jordan Hardin 0, Lamone Moore 2, Ben Klann 4. TOTALS: 16 14-19 47

EDWARDSBURG 61

Jacob Pegura 21, Mason Crist 4, Corbin Blagg 3, Owen Eberlein 9, Jake Moore 7, Luke Stowasser 0, Isaac Merrill 8, Brendan Byce 2, Matt Anders 7. TOTALS: 21 11-23 61

 

Dowagiac                    9          24        30        47

Edwardsburg               13        33        45        61

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (H. Weller 1), Edwardsburg 1 (Blagg 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 21 (Hardin), Edwardsburg 22 (Crist, Merrill). Varsity records: Dowagiac 7-6, 3-3 Wolverine South Division; Edwardsburg 9-4, 4-2 Wolverine South Division

 

BRANDYWINE 45, BERRIEN SPRINGS 38

At Berrien Springs

BRANDYWINE 45

Jamier Palmer 4, Carson Knapp 10, Jeramiah Palmer 9, Michael Palmer 5, Nate Orr 12, Byron Linley 5. TOTALS: 17 8-14 45

BERRIEN SPRINGS 38

Josiah Pittman 2, James York 16, Byron Tate 10, Allan Taylor 6, Kole Blasko 2, Brody Brewer 2. TOTALS: 16 5-5 38

 

Brandywine            10        21        30        45

Berrien Springs       7        15        21        38

3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Knapp 2, Linley 1), Berrien Springs 1 (Tate 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 9, Berrien Springs 14. Varsity records: Brandywine 9-4, 3-1 BCS Red Division; Berrien Springs 6-6, 2-2 BCS Red Division

 

NILES 38, STURGIS 31

At Niles

STURGIS 31

Ian Smith 0, Hayden Goodman 2, G. Miller 0, Jacob Thompson 11, J.J. Stevens 18. TOTALS: 14 3-5 31

NILES 38

George Pullen 2, Jordan Edwards 4, Mike Phillips 14, Dimetrius Butler 8, Elijah Hester 10, Austin Bradley 0. TOTALS: 15 5-8 38

 

Sturgis             7          12        25        31

Niles                6          15        30        38

3-point baskets: Sturgis 0, Niles 3 (Butler 2, Phillips 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 12 (Goodman), Niles 9. Varsity records: Sturgis 6-7, 1-4 Wolverine Conference South; Niles 4-8, 1-3 Wolverine Conference South

 

CASSOPOLIS 74, MENDON 27

At Mendon

CASSOPOLIS 74

Davion Goins 15, Malachi Ward 6, Alek Dahlgren 6, Daeton Gillam 4, Cole Millirans 4, Daishean Jamison 9, Reggie Hart 7, Logan Pflug 4, R.J. Drews 16, Kenny May 5. TOTALS: 28 15-22 74

MENDON 27

Dylan Cupp 2, Luke Schinker 10, Noah Roberts 3, Jack McCaw 2, Gabe Haigh 10. TOTALS: 8 9-15 27

 

Cassopolis       16        41        64        74

Mendon           15        23        23        27

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Ward 1, Hart 1, Drews 1), Mendon 2 (Schinker 2). Total fouls: Cassopolis 9, Mendon 17. Varsity records: Cassopolis 8-4, 8-2 Southwest 10; Mendon 3-9, 3-7 Southwest 10

