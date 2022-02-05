Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 5
Published 1:33 am Saturday, February 5, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NILES 61, STURGIS 20
At Niles
STURGIS 20
Rylee Carver 0, Riley Eicher 0, Emily Schuller 0, Yoridiana Villaiverte 1, Madison Ater 2, Korin Whitcomb 15, Annabelle Bucklin 2, Halee Brooks 0, Nancy Montoya 0, Brianna Heiber 0. TOTALS: 8 2-8 20
NILES 61
Jaida Gear 0, Kamryn Patterson 11, Elly Matlock 20, Amara Palmer 17, Ayshia Smith 1, Natalie Lucero 5, Kloe Kiggins 0, Brynn Lake 6, Lacheryl Hampton 1, Kayla Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 24 7-11 61
Sturgis 9 13 20 20
Niles 23 38 55 61
3-point baskets: Sturgis 0, Niles 6 (Patterson 3, Lucero, Bry. Lake 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 12 (none), Niles 5 (none). Varsity records: Sturgis 7-7, 3-3 Wolverine South; Niles 6-8, 3-2 Wolverine South
BUCHANAN 56, SOUTH HAVEN 27
At Buchanan
SOUTH HAVEN 27
Yuma Doi 7, Alexis Eddy 4, Sandra Bermejo Calvo 6, Myraql McGee 6, Faith Lewis 2, M. Versaput 2. TOTALS: 10 5-9 27
BUCHANAN 56
Hailey Jonatzke 15, Jillian McKean 2, Claire Lietz 5, LaBria Austin 9, Hannah Herman 7, Katie Ailes 4, Alyssa Carson 2, Alexa Burns 8, Hannah Tompkins 4. TOTALS: 21 4-8 56
South Haven 3 7 20 27
Buchanan 15 29 44 56
3-point baskets: South Haven 2 (Doi 2), Buchanan 10 (Jonatzke 5, Burns 2, Lietz 1, Austin 1, Herman 1). Total fouls (fouled out): South Haven 10 (Versaput), Buchanan 13 (none). Varsity records: South Haven 3-9, 0-3 BCS Red Division; Buchanan 13-2, 4-1 BCS Red Division
EDWARDSBURG 61, DOWAGIAC 20
At Edwardsburg
DOWAGIAC 20
Josie Lock 0, Calley Ruff 0, McKayla Hill 1, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 6, Damia Brooks 1, Audrey Johnson 3, Alanah Smith 9. TOTALS: 5 10-18 21
EDWARDSBURG 61
Ella Castelucci 6, Macey Laubach 14, Katie Schaible 8, Kenzie Schaible 9, Averie Markel 3, Lindsey Dalenburg 6, Abby Bossler 6, Caitlin Tighe 9. TOTALS: 20 14-23 61
Dowagiac 2 10 16 20
Edwardsburg 8 20 43 61
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Edwardsburg 7 (Kenzie Schaible 3, Katie Schaible 2, Laubach 1, Markel 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 20 (Weller), Edwardsburg 20 (Castelucci, Bossler). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-13, 0-6 Wolverine Conference South; Edwardsburg 14-0, 7-0 Wolverine Conference South
MENDON 44, CASSOPOLIS 27
At Mendon
CASSOPOLIS 27
Jania Williams 2, Ella Smith 0, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 2, Zaniya Dodd 5, Atyanna Alford 10, Jadin Wolfe 2, Makayla Robinson 0, Mackenzie Boyer 3. TOTALS: 10 4-7 27
MENDON 44
Chloe Behrends 1, Ryley Mullin 6, Payton Griffith 10, Alivia Stuart 19, Makennah Mullin 8. TOTALS: 16 10-21 44
Cassopolis 5 16 22 27
Mendon 18 26 35 44
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Millirans 1, Alford 1, Boyer 1), Mendon 2 (R. Mullin 2). Total fouls: Cassopolis 12, Mendon 9. Varsity records: Cassopolis 8-6, 7-5 Southwest 10; Mendon 12-2, 10-2 Southwest 10
HARTFORD 61, MARCELLUS 28
At Hartford
MARCELLUS 28
Brooklyn Vantilburg 10, Lily Scoggin 3, Clare Flory 5, Nicole Hayford 1, Emma Holmes 7, Abby Voss 0, Caylee Bishop-Deer 0, Bailey Asmus 2, Jenna Wells 0. TOTALS: 9 7-19 28
HARTFORD 61
Descenya Rodarte 4, Gillian Kuehnle 0, Brook Birmele 2, Marissa Solis 8, Khashya McCoy 18, Vanessa Delarosa 5, Rylee Deckard 1, Rylee ackerman 6, Alexis Snodgrass 17, Ava Bachman 0. TOTALS: 25 6-10 61
Marcellus 2 7 25 28
Hartford 25 34 50 61
3-point baskets: Marcellus 3 (Vantilburg 2, Scoggin), Hartford 5 (Solis 2, McCoy 2, Snodgrass). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 8 (none), Hartford 14 (none). Varsity records: Marcellus 8-6, 6-6 Southwest 10; Hartford 12-2, 11-1 Southwest 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 61, DOWAGIAC 47
At Edwardsburg
DOWAGIAC 47
Cole Weller 6, Ethan Hannapel 2, Mason Peck 3, Henry Weller 21, Josh Winchester-Jones 5, Keyshawn Russell 4, Jordan Hardin 0, Lamone Moore 2, Ben Klann 4. TOTALS: 16 14-19 47
EDWARDSBURG 61
Jacob Pegura 21, Mason Crist 4, Corbin Blagg 3, Owen Eberlein 9, Jake Moore 7, Luke Stowasser 0, Isaac Merrill 8, Brendan Byce 2, Matt Anders 7. TOTALS: 21 11-23 61
Dowagiac 9 24 30 47
Edwardsburg 13 33 45 61
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (H. Weller 1), Edwardsburg 1 (Blagg 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 21 (Hardin), Edwardsburg 22 (Crist, Merrill). Varsity records: Dowagiac 7-6, 3-3 Wolverine South Division; Edwardsburg 9-4, 4-2 Wolverine South Division
BRANDYWINE 45, BERRIEN SPRINGS 38
At Berrien Springs
BRANDYWINE 45
Jamier Palmer 4, Carson Knapp 10, Jeramiah Palmer 9, Michael Palmer 5, Nate Orr 12, Byron Linley 5. TOTALS: 17 8-14 45
BERRIEN SPRINGS 38
Josiah Pittman 2, James York 16, Byron Tate 10, Allan Taylor 6, Kole Blasko 2, Brody Brewer 2. TOTALS: 16 5-5 38
Brandywine 10 21 30 45
Berrien Springs 7 15 21 38
3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Knapp 2, Linley 1), Berrien Springs 1 (Tate 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 9, Berrien Springs 14. Varsity records: Brandywine 9-4, 3-1 BCS Red Division; Berrien Springs 6-6, 2-2 BCS Red Division
NILES 38, STURGIS 31
At Niles
STURGIS 31
Ian Smith 0, Hayden Goodman 2, G. Miller 0, Jacob Thompson 11, J.J. Stevens 18. TOTALS: 14 3-5 31
NILES 38
George Pullen 2, Jordan Edwards 4, Mike Phillips 14, Dimetrius Butler 8, Elijah Hester 10, Austin Bradley 0. TOTALS: 15 5-8 38
Sturgis 7 12 25 31
Niles 6 15 30 38
3-point baskets: Sturgis 0, Niles 3 (Butler 2, Phillips 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 12 (Goodman), Niles 9. Varsity records: Sturgis 6-7, 1-4 Wolverine Conference South; Niles 4-8, 1-3 Wolverine Conference South
CASSOPOLIS 74, MENDON 27
At Mendon
CASSOPOLIS 74
Davion Goins 15, Malachi Ward 6, Alek Dahlgren 6, Daeton Gillam 4, Cole Millirans 4, Daishean Jamison 9, Reggie Hart 7, Logan Pflug 4, R.J. Drews 16, Kenny May 5. TOTALS: 28 15-22 74
MENDON 27
Dylan Cupp 2, Luke Schinker 10, Noah Roberts 3, Jack McCaw 2, Gabe Haigh 10. TOTALS: 8 9-15 27
Cassopolis 16 41 64 74
Mendon 15 23 23 27
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Ward 1, Hart 1, Drews 1), Mendon 2 (Schinker 2). Total fouls: Cassopolis 9, Mendon 17. Varsity records: Cassopolis 8-4, 8-2 Southwest 10; Mendon 3-9, 3-7 Southwest 10