Meet Pot Roast, a 5- to 7-year-old lab-shepherd.

According to volunteers, he loves to explore outside, does great in a harness and enjoys snuggling on the couch. Volunteers said another pet could work, but he is choosy, and they encourage training. He is neutered, and his adoption fee is sponsored by Friends of Berrien County Animal Control. For more information, contact (269) 927-5648.