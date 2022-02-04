Niles native Morgan Moore named to Alvernia University Dean’s List

READING, Penn. — Morgan Moore, of Niles, has been named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Moore is currently enrolled in the health care science program at the university.

“Congratulations to these talented and determined students for their continued commitment to their scholarly pursuits,” said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack.

Moore was one of nearly 700 Alvernia students to earn the honor.

“All the students on this list have continued to perform at the highest levels academically and should be commended for their continued success,” said Alvernia University Senior Vice President and Provost Glynis Fitzgerald.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

A full list of students is available at Alvernia.edu.