Dowagiac man gets probation for confronting daughter’s boyfriend with gun

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who confronted his daughter’s boyfriend was sentenced to probation Friday in Cass County Court.

Donald Ownby, 56, of Colby Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for one day served and $1,648 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 12, 2020, in Dowagiac. Ownby confronted his daughter’s boyfriend with a gun. The man took the gun away from Ownby and struck him.

“You said you could have handled the matter differently, and I couldn’t agree more,” the judge said. “You could be dead or facing a long prison sentence. You need to call police and ask them to handle it when something like this happens. Not one thing good that can happen when you pick up a gun and a lot of bad things.”

In other sentencings: