Merle D. “Curley” Barger, of Dowagiac

Jan. 28, 1932 — Feb. 1, 2022

Merle D. “Curley” Barger, 90, of Dowagiac, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022, at the Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at noon at Calvary Bible Church, 27032 Marcellus Hwy, Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions in Curley’s name may be made to Calvary Bible Church. Those wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Curley was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Dowagiac to Lewis Barger and Emma Christian (Ordiway) Hoot. He attended Dowagiac High School then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. On May 8, 1949, he married the love of his life, Darlene Robinson. Curley was a dedicated and hardworking man; he was a truck driver for more than 30 years before his retirement. He was known for his love of John Deer tractors and old cars. Curley would often buy old cars and tractors to fix them. He had a strong faith in God and was a long-time member of Calvary Bible Church in Dowagiac. Most of all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Curley is survived by his, children, Prent (Lynn Clark) Barger and Cheryl (Tom) Whitmore; grandchildren, David Clark, Ty Barger-Miller, Angie Groves, Jennifer (Shawn) Whitmore, and Felicia (Mike) Whitmore, Douglas Barger, Christina Barger, Shandra Barger; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marilyn Mcamis, John (Joann) Barnhart, Alice (James) Forler and Clifford Barnhart. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene Barger; and six siblings.