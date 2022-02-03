Elaine Margaret Cerny, of Benton Harbor

Oct. 17, 1925 — Jan. 28, 2022

Elaine Margaret Cerny, 96, of Benton Harbor, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Lighthouse Assisted Living in Bangor, Michigan, with her grandchildren Lori Gorham and Kyle (Kelley) Gorham by her side.

She was born in Pokagon Township in Cass County on Oct. 17, 1925, to the late Albert and Adeline (Latislaw) Holtz.

Elaine graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1942 and went on to pursue her career in accounting, retiring from Kawneer in Niles. On Dec. 4, 1964, Elaine married Richard Frank Cerny, who preceded her in death in 1993. She is also preceded in death by her parents.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Donna (Larry) Gorham, of Cassopolis; her sister Joan Nozicka, of Michigan; four grandchildren: Lori Gorham, of Cassopolis, and her significant other Kevin Mason, of Elkhart; Kyle (Kelley) Gorham, of Bangor; Lindsay (Terry) Gorham-Pflug, of Cassopolis; Cale (Tabitha) Gorham, of Battle Creek; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 1 p.m., with an hour of visitation prior at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, 61453 M-51, Niles. Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard Cerny at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.