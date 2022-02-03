Burgess signs with Roadrunners

DOWAGIAC — Sean Burress, of Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Illinois, who has also played for Veritas Prep Academy in Orlando, Florida, has signed his National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his men’s basketball career for Roadrunners’ Coach Rodell Davis.

“Sean has the best first step I’ve ever coached,” said Thornton Township Head Coach Tai Streets, former wide receiver for the University of Michigan, San Francisco Forty-Niners and the Detroit Lions.

Davis looks for Burress to pay dividends at both ends of the court for SMC.

“Sean is a true competitor and a winner, who has played vital roles on very good teams,” he said. “He is a lockdown defender that will set the tone every game. On the offensive end, he can score in bunches and also get his teammates involved. He’s from my high school, and he opens the recruiting doors for SMC in the talent-rich Chicagoland area.”

Burress joins Marquis Hackney, of Eau Claire; Maliq West, of Benton Harbor; Demarien Nichols, Mikel Forrest and Zach Stokes, of Niles; and Issac Merrill, of Edwardsburg, on Davis’ growing squad.