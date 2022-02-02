Roundup: Hartford tops Rangers, Vikings fall at St. Joe

HARTFORD — Host Hartford turned a first-half deficit into a 14-point victory over Cassopolis as the Indians remained tied with Bloomingdale for the top spot in the Southwest 10 Conference girls basketball standings.

The Rangers (8-5, 7-4 Southwest 10) led 20-19 at halftime, but were outscored 18-7 in the third quarter as Hartford (11-2, 10-1 Southwest 10) took control of the game.

The Indians also outscored Cassopolis 9-6 in the final quarter.

Atyanna Alford led the Rangers with 11 points. She was the only Cassopolis player to reach double figures. The Rangers also got seven points from Ella Smith and six points from Zaniya Dodd.

Hartford’s Alexis Snodgrass led all scorers with 19 points. Vanessa Delarosa added 12 points.

The Rangers are back in action Friday night as they travel to Mendon for another Southwest 10 Conference contest.

Niles at St. Joseph

After having played its first home game since mid-December Monday night, the Niles girls basketball team was back on the road against a familiar foe — former SMAC West Division opponent St. Joseph Tuesday night.

The Bears jumped out to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and held on to beat the Vikings 45-37. The loss dropped Niles to 5-8 on the year, while St. Joseph improved to 9-3.

Niles cut into the first-quarter deficit, but was unable to overcome the early hole it dug for itself. The Vikings trailed 29-20 at halftime and 35-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

Amara Palmer led Niles with 13 points, while Kamryn Patterson added 10 and Natalie Lucero eight.

Cailynn Junk led St. Joseph and all scorers with 15 points.

Niles returns home Friday night as it hosts Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference South Division contest.