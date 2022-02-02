Roundup: Bobcats, Rangers picks up road wins

PAW PAW — There was no letdown for the visiting Brandywine boys basketball team Tuesday night.

Coming off a big win over No. 1-ranked New Buffalo last Friday night, the Bobcats traveled to winless Paw Paw for a non-conference game. In the opening quarter, Brandywine jumped on the Red Wolves 16-7 and rolled to a 64-38 victory.

The win improved Brandywine to 8-4 overall, while Paw Paw fell to 0-13 on the season.

The Bobcats led 30-14 at halftime and 45-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Carson Knapp led a balanced Brandywine offense with 10 points. Jeramiah Palmer, Nate Orr and Byron Linley all scored nine points, while Jamier Palmer added eight points.

Ashton Toliver led the Red Wolves with 16 points.

Brandywine returns to BCS Athletic Conference Red Division play Friday night as it takes on host Berrien Springs. The Bobcats and Shamrocks are tied atop the division standings at 2-1.

Cassopolis at Hartford

The red-hot Cassopolis Rangers scored a season-high 88 points in routing host Hartford in a Southwest 10 Conference contest.

With the 88-54 victory, Cassopolis improved to 7-4 overall and 7-2 in the Southwest 10, which leaves the Rangers, winners of six straight games, two games behind league-leading Centreville.

Cassopolis scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters, including 25 in the third quarter, which allowed the Rangers to take a 73-43 lead into the last eight minutes of play.

Davion Goins scored a game-high 24 points to lead Cassopolis, which also got 14 points from Daeton Gillam, 12 points from R.J. Drews and 11 points from Logan Pflug.

Kaden Johnson scored 23 points to lead the Indians, who are now 6-5 overall and 5-4 in the Southwest 10. Zach Truelove added 14 and Tanner Kinchen 10.

The Rangers continue league play Friday night as they travel to Mendon.

St. Joseph at Niles

A bad fourth quarter led host Niles to a 44-42 loss to former SMAC West Division foe St. Joseph Tuesday night.

The loss was the sixth in the Vikings’ last seven games and leaves Niles with a 3-8 record.

The Vikings, just as they have in their previous six games, took the lead in the first quarter and led heading into the final quarter. Niles led 16-5 after the opening eight minutes and 29-19 at halftime. The Vikings were up 39-33 heading into the final quarter, but were outscored 11-3.

Dimetrius Butler led Niles with 17 points, while George Pullen added 12 points.

Conner Wright led the Bears (6-7) with 12 points.

Niles heads back to Wolverine Conference South Division play Friday night as it hosts Sturgis.