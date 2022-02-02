Ray Wilder, of Niles

Ray Abroum Wilder, 93, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born Aug. 19, 1928, to the late Daisy and Ray Henry Wilder in Tullahoma, Tennessee. On July 31, 1948, Ray married Evelyn G. Adams.

Ray is survived by his daughters, Patricia (Stanley) Morse, Barbara (Garry) Worl, Diane Pascoe; sisters, Estella Austin, Nancy Brinkley, Margaret Cyree; grandchildren, Kelly (Diane) Odle, Kevin (Terri) Odle, Carrie Walls, Lawrence Worl, Amy (Tommy) Garn, Angela (Steve) Downey, Douglas Pascoe; 12 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Daisy and Ray; wife, Evelyn; brother, Joe Wilder; brother-in-law, Alton Austin; great-grandson, Trenton Forbes; great-granddaughter, Samantha Canas; and great-great-grandson, Diego Salas.

A private service will take place for the family at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Burial will take place at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.