Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 26-Feb. 2
Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Jan. 26
7:35 a.m. — Baymont Inn, assault complaint
7:42 a.m. — M-62 W/M-51 S., stalking complaint
8:12 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, traffic crash
10:33 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint
5:19 p.m. — 100 Block State, traffic stop
5:27 p.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, assist Edwardsburg Police Department
6:54 p.m. — 700 Block Sunnyside, assault complaint
8:50 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, civil dispute
9:04 p.m. — 28000 Block Pokagon, property/welfare check
Jan. 27
3:30 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
5:25 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, motor vehicle theft
8:42 a.m. — 100 Block Cedar, assault complaint
10:53 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., larceny complaint
12:42 p.m. — 600 Block Mcomber, suspicious situation
1:34 p.m. — 100 Block State, civil dispute
2:15 p.m. — 300 E. Division, general assist
2:47 p.m. — Police Department, found property
5:20 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
6:46 p.m. — 300 Block First, suspicious situation
Jan. 28
7 a.m. — Chestnut Towers, welfare check
9:53 a.m. — 200 Block Dewey, assault complaint
10:30 a.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, assault complaint
10:39 a.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, assault complaint
11:45 a.m. — 300 Block S. Front, disorderly person
12:30 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint
2:03 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest
2:43 p.m. — 100 Block Commercial, private property crash
6:55 p.m. — 500 Block Main, suspicious situation
10:37 p.m. — Green/W. Telegraph, traffic stop
11:46 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, traffic complaint
Jan. 29
11:50 a.m. — 200 Block Depot, general assist
1:30 p.m. — 200 Block Johnson, general assist
9:20 p.m. — 300 Block E. Division, trespass/civil assist
Jan. 30
10:15 a.m. — 300 Block Mcomber, animal complaint
10:20 a.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, suspicious situation
12:10 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic crash
1:43 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
3:05 p.m. — 400 Block Orchard, assist other agency
3:50 p.m. — 300 Block E. Division, civil assist
4:10 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
11:25 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, assault complaint
Jan. 31
12:10 a.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, assault complaint
5:13 a.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest
8:05 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint
8:42 a.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, alarm
9:13 a.m. — 500 Block Main, alarm
4 p.m. — Main/Parsonage, suspicious vehicle
4:15 p.m. — Main/Parsonage, warrant arrest
4:47 p.m. — 100 Block Main, civil dispute
6:19 p.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, assist other agency
7:44 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
8:07 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
8:19 p.m. — 100 Block Haines, assist other agency
8:54 p.m. — 54000 Block M-51 N., vehicle lock-out
9:38 p.m. — 56000 Block Pokagon, alarm
11:45 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest
Feb. 1
7:20 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, assault complaint
8:11 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, car/deer crash
2:24 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, suspicious situation
3:24 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic complaint
4:16 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., fraud complaint
4:55 p.m. — 400 Block N. Paul, alarm
10:03 p.m. — 600 Block W. High, general assist
10:40 p.m. — Baymont Inn, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 2
2:47 a.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, civil dispute