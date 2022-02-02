Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Submitted

Jan. 26

7:35 a.m. — Baymont Inn, assault complaint

7:42 a.m. — M-62 W/M-51 S., stalking complaint

8:12 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, traffic crash

10:33 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint

5:19 p.m. — 100 Block State, traffic stop

5:27 p.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, assist Edwardsburg Police Department

6:54 p.m. — 700 Block Sunnyside, assault complaint

8:50 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, civil dispute

9:04 p.m. — 28000 Block Pokagon, property/welfare check

 

Jan. 27

3:30 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

5:25 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, motor vehicle theft

8:42 a.m. — 100 Block Cedar, assault complaint

10:53 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., larceny complaint

12:42 p.m. — 600 Block Mcomber, suspicious situation

1:34 p.m. — 100 Block State, civil dispute

2:15 p.m. — 300 E. Division, general assist

2:47 p.m. — Police Department, found property

5:20 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

6:46 p.m. — 300 Block First, suspicious situation

 

Jan. 28

7 a.m. — Chestnut Towers, welfare check

9:53 a.m. — 200 Block Dewey, assault complaint

10:30 a.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, assault complaint

10:39 a.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, assault complaint

11:45 a.m. — 300 Block S. Front, disorderly person

12:30 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint

2:03 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest

2:43 p.m. — 100 Block Commercial, private property crash

6:55 p.m. — 500 Block Main, suspicious situation

10:37 p.m. — Green/W. Telegraph, traffic stop

11:46 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, traffic complaint

 

Jan. 29

11:50 a.m. — 200 Block Depot, general assist

1:30 p.m. — 200 Block Johnson, general assist

9:20 p.m. — 300 Block E. Division, trespass/civil assist

 

Jan. 30

10:15 a.m. — 300 Block Mcomber, animal complaint

10:20 a.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, suspicious situation

12:10 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic crash

1:43 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

3:05 p.m. — 400 Block Orchard, assist other agency

3:50 p.m. — 300 Block E. Division, civil assist

4:10 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

11:25 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, assault complaint

 

Jan. 31

12:10 a.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, assault complaint

5:13 a.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest

8:05 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint

8:42 a.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, alarm

9:13 a.m. — 500 Block Main, alarm

4 p.m. — Main/Parsonage, suspicious vehicle

4:15 p.m. — Main/Parsonage, warrant arrest

4:47 p.m. — 100 Block Main, civil dispute

6:19 p.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, assist other agency

7:44 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

8:07 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

8:19 p.m. — 100 Block Haines, assist other agency

8:54 p.m. — 54000 Block M-51 N., vehicle lock-out

9:38 p.m. — 56000 Block Pokagon, alarm

11:45 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest

 

Feb. 1

7:20 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, assault complaint

8:11 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, car/deer crash

2:24 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, suspicious situation

3:24 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic complaint

4:16 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., fraud complaint

4:55 p.m. — 400 Block N. Paul, alarm

10:03 p.m. — 600 Block W. High, general assist

10:40 p.m. — Baymont Inn, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

 

Feb. 2

2:47 a.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, civil dispute

