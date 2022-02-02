Betty Gentry, of Niles

July 11, 1945 —Jan. 29, 2022

Betty L. (Cuthbert) Gentry, 76, of Niles, passed away surrounded by family and friends on January 29, 2022.

She was born on July 11, 1945, to the late Leon E. Cuthbert and Cora B. (Britton) Cuthbert in South Bend.

Betty Lou was a perfect example of what it meant to be a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After the tragic loss of her husband and life partner, Jarrell L. Gentry, in 1981, Betty raised all three of her daughters by herself. She managed to bring up a warm, loving family with a strong will, hard work, and plenty of love. Not long after graduating from Washington High School in South Bend, she had found a true passion in filling the tummies of our youth for the Niles Community Schools. She managed the kitchen for many years and was able to bless her community for many years. She was the lady in the kitchen that all the kids looked forward to seeing every day. She had a knack for creating special relationships with the students she served. Her love for children was further enhanced when she became a grandmother, and then a great-grandmother. She was the kind of grandma who loved to cook, bake, and craft things from her heart. She was especially known for her sticky buns and Texas sheet cake while she was baking. What she was best known for was her ability to craft. Without any formal training, Betty was excellent at making blankets, floral arrangements, patterns, or anything that involved a hook, needle, and thread. According to her grandkids, she was also a great storyteller. Sitting around listening to her stories while munching on her homemade baked goods was one of her favorite ways to show love. Betty also looked forward to the daily phone calls with her best friend, Lois. Betty and Lois were both widowed and leaned on each other for support, family updates, and the latest current events. The community is at a loss with Betty’s passing, she will be missed by many but remembered by even more.

Betty is preceded in death by both of her parents, Leon and Cora Cuthbert; her loving husband, Jarrell Gentry; her brother, Leon Cuthbert; her son-in-law, Jeff Crowder; and brother-in-law, Dennis Graber.

Surviving Betty are her three daughters, Lori Gentry-Richardson, Lisa Gentry-Crowder, and Danielle (Larry) Gentry-Bybee; five of her siblings, Barbara (John) Mangus, Donna (Carl) Brewster, Bonnie Graber, Russ (Dawn) Cuthbert, and Donald (Brenda) Cuthbert; her grandchildren, Taylor Gentry, Tiffany Haynes, Miranda (Shannon) Thompson, Dylan Bybee, Noah (Emily) Melton, Bailey (Nathan) Crowder, and Connor Gregory; as well as seven adorable great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. and services starting at 1 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.