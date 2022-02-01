UPDATE: Niles Police Department, MSP assist U.S. Marshals in fugitive search

NILES — A federal law enforcement agency enlisted the help of local law enforcement for a Monday evening investigation.

According to the Michigan State Police Fifth District, U.S. Marshals requested assistance from MSP troopers and City of Niles Police Department to carry out an arrest warrant for a robbery suspect Monday evening.

At least a half dozen Niles City Police blocked off Third Street between Oak and Hickory streets for the investigation, with neighbors at the scene reporting hearing police shout a name before shooting a flash gun into the air.

After a lengthy investigation, the involved agencies were unable to find the suspect.

The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency within the U.S. Department of Justice which carries out duties including protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, housing and transporting federal prisoners, managing and selling seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities and operating the Witness Security Program.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.