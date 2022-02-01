South Bend man transported to hospital following Milton Township crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A South Bend man was taken to the hospital following a Cass County crash, according to local law enforcement.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reported that at approximately 12:06 p.m. Tuesday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash that had occurred on Worrell Street and US 12 in Milton Township.

The Investigation shows that Nathan Green, 43, of South Bend, lost control of his vehicle when he swerved to miss a dear and struck a tree.

Green was transported to Lakeland Niles with non-life-threatening injuries. A seatbelt was worn, and alcohol and drugs were not involved, according to deputies.

Deputies were assisted by Niles Township Fire and SMCAS Ambulance.