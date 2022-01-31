Specialty shops host snowflake scavenger hunt, out of hibernation promo at Saturday’s Ice Time Festival

DOWAGIAC – As a winter storm arrives mid-week, prices on fall and winter merchandise will plummet this Saturday for Dowagiac Ice Time’s Out of Hibernation Promo, which also features a Snowflake Scavenger Hunt for families.

Dowagiac’s winter arts festival has been profiled as one of the many creative ways communities across the nation celebrate the bone-chilling months of winter. At the center of the event are the life-size sculptures carved by ice artisans. The Out of Hibernation promotion and the Snowflake Scavenger Hunt are two of the festival’s auxiliary events, hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce.

Kris Soenen, ahamber president and festival chairperson, said in-store and outdoor activities are being held throughout the central business district.

“Ice Time is a great event that attracts visitors to Dowagiac from all corners of southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana, giving families an opportunity to get back outside to enjoy one of Michigan’s favorite seasons,” she said.

The 25th annual festival has been underwritten, in part, by Dowagiac Credit Union, Dowsett Chiropractic Health Center, 1st Source Bank, Garage Doors Plus More, Lyons Industries and Who Knew? Consignment.

In addition to hosting their annual Out of Hibernation Sale, participating downtown specialty shops will feature a Snowflake Scavenger Hunt for families that awards a $50 Universal Dowagiac Gift Certificate to the winner. Participating sites are: Bow Wow Bakery & Bath, Cottage Gallery, Deck the Halls, The Marshall Shoppe, Oh My, Rosy Tomorrows, Who Knew? Consignment and Yarn on Front.

Open play for Frosty Human Foosball takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Commercial Street, prior to tournament action beginning at 1 p.m.

Venue 123 is hosting a Penguin Craft for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Valentine Craft hosted by the Dowagiac Area History Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the Dowagiac Library Pavilion children can build their own mini snowman from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will provide carrots, sticks, rocks and felt scarves for participants to use on their creation. Hot chocolate will also be served.

Families will enjoy the Hot Spot Bonfire & S’mores, hosted by the Dowagiac Department of Public Safety from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Commercial Street; the Frozen Fish Toss starting at noon on Beeson Street; and Caruso’s Candy Kitchen’s Ice Cream Eating Contest at 2:30 p.m.

Need to warm up? The annual Chili Cook-Off runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Baker’s Rhapsody, The Eagle’s Club, Front Street Crossing / COA, Wood Fire Italian Trattoria and Wounded Minnow Saloon.

For a detailed schedule of events visit the chamber’s Facebook page or its website, DowagiacChamber.com.