DEVELOPING: Police responding to situation on Third Street in Niles

Published 8:40 pm Monday, January 31, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — Police are currently responding to an active situation on Third Street in Niles.

At least a half dozen Niles City Police have blocked off Third Street between Oak and Hickory streets, as officers are handling an active situation.

Neighbors at the scene reported hearing police shout a name before shooting a flash gun into the air.

The situation remains active. Police have no further information to report at this time.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.

