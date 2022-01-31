DEVELOPING: Police responding to situation on Third Street in Niles
Published 8:40 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
NILES — Police are currently responding to an active situation on Third Street in Niles.
At least a half dozen Niles City Police have blocked off Third Street between Oak and Hickory streets, as officers are handling an active situation.
Neighbors at the scene reported hearing police shout a name before shooting a flash gun into the air.
The situation remains active. Police have no further information to report at this time.
