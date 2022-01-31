Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 1
Published 11:30 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 58, RIVER VALLEY 15
At Three Oaks
BRANDYWINE 58
Adeline Gill 0, Ellie Knapp 24, Chloe Sidenbender 1, Adelyn Drotoz 3, Ireland Prenkert 5, Tressa Hullinger 4, Lexi Troup 0, Paige Kisher 3, Miley Young 2, Olivia Laurita 0, Niyah Mason 2, Kadence Brumitt 6, Cortney Bates 6, Allie Curtis-Lee 2. TOTALS: 19 10-16 58
RIVER VALLEY 15
Kursten Smith 0, Ava Holub 0, Macey Springer 3, Natalyn Heckathorn 4, Hanah Lynch 0, Rebecca Oman 0, Meredith Dinges 2, Kora Kennedy 0, Lexie McCarty 6, Lillie Moore 0. TOTALS: 6 3-5 16
Brandywine 8 31 47 58
River Valley 5 11 15 15
3-point baskets: Brandywine 10 (Knapp 5, Drotoz, Prenkert, Krisher, Bates 2), River Valley 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 12 (none), River Valley 12 (none). Varsity record: Brandywine 13-1, River Valley 7-5
NILES 52, DOWAGIAC 42
At Niles
DOWAGIAC 42
Josie Lock 8, Calley Ruff 2, Makayla Hill 0, Faith Green 1, Maggie Weller 7, Damia Brooks 0, Alanah Smith 24. TOTALS: 17 7-16 42
NILES 52
Kamryn Patterson 18, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 13, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 7, Brynn Lake 8, Alizabeth VanDePutte 2, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 21 3-7 52
Dowagiac 5 18 25 42
Niles 4 12 36 52
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (Weller), Niles 7 (Patterson 4, Palmer, Lucero, Bry. Lake). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (Hill), Niles 16 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-12, 0-5 Wolverine South; Niles 5-7, 2-2 Wolverine South
BUCHANAN 44, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 34
At Buchanan
MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 34
Elise DeWeerd 11, Brooke Gerlach 5, Ellie Primerano 4, Stella Lyons 8, Kaylee Schebel 6. TOTALS: 13 6-10 34
BUCHANAN 44
Hailey Jonatzke 9, Jullian McKean 0, Claire Lietz 0, LaBria Austin 3, Hannah Herman 4, Jenna French 0, Katie Ailes 8, Alyssa Carson 9, Alexa Burns 12. TOTALS: 18 3-8 44
Lutheran 7 20 29 34
Buchanan 15 27 33 44
3-point baskets: Michigan Lutheran 2 (DeWeerd 2), Buchanan 5 (Jonatzke 3, Austin 1, Burns 1). Total fouls: Michigan Lutheran 8, Buchanan 14. Varsity records: Michigan Lutheran 4-7, Buchanan 12-2
BOYS BASKETBALL
DOWAGIAC 49, NILES 42
At Niles
DOWAGIAC 49
Cole Weller 4, Ethan Hannapel 12, Mason Peck 8, Octavious Books 7, Josh Winchester-Jones 0, Jordan Hardin 18, Lamone Moore 0, Ben Klann 0. TOTALS: 18 5-15 49
NILES 42
George Pullen 11, Casey Marlin 1, Anthony Brady 3, Jordan Edwards 7, Kimoni McClean 2, Austin Bradley 6, Dimetrius Butler 8, Elijah Hester 4. TOTALS: 17 5-10 42
Dowagiac 7 18 26 49
Niles 8 20 33 42
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (Hannapel 3, Peck, Brooks), Niles 3 (Pullen, Bradley 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 13 (none), Niles 17 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 7-4, 3-2 Wolverine South; Niles 3-7, 0-3 Wolverine South