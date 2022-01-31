Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Published 11:30 pm Monday, January 31, 2022

By Staff Report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 58, RIVER VALLEY 15

At Three Oaks

BRANDYWINE 58

Adeline Gill 0, Ellie Knapp 24, Chloe Sidenbender 1, Adelyn Drotoz 3, Ireland Prenkert 5, Tressa Hullinger 4, Lexi Troup 0, Paige Kisher 3, Miley Young 2, Olivia Laurita 0, Niyah Mason 2, Kadence Brumitt 6, Cortney Bates 6, Allie Curtis-Lee 2. TOTALS: 19 10-16 58

RIVER VALLEY 15

Kursten Smith 0, Ava Holub 0, Macey Springer 3, Natalyn Heckathorn 4, Hanah Lynch 0, Rebecca Oman 0, Meredith Dinges 2, Kora Kennedy 0, Lexie McCarty 6, Lillie Moore 0. TOTALS: 6 3-5 16

 

Brandywine     8          31        47        58

River Valley     5          11        15        15

3-point baskets: Brandywine 10 (Knapp 5, Drotoz, Prenkert, Krisher, Bates 2), River Valley 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 12 (none), River Valley 12 (none). Varsity record: Brandywine 13-1, River Valley 7-5

 

NILES 52, DOWAGIAC 42

At Niles          

DOWAGIAC 42

Josie Lock 8, Calley Ruff 2, Makayla Hill 0, Faith Green 1, Maggie Weller 7, Damia Brooks 0, Alanah Smith 24. TOTALS: 17 7-16 42

NILES 52

Kamryn Patterson 18, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 13, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 7, Brynn Lake 8, Alizabeth VanDePutte 2, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 21 3-7 52

 

Dowagiac        5          18        25        42

Niles                4          12        36        52

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (Weller), Niles 7 (Patterson 4, Palmer, Lucero, Bry. Lake). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (Hill), Niles 16 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-12, 0-5 Wolverine South; Niles 5-7, 2-2 Wolverine South

 

BUCHANAN 44, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 34

At Buchanan

MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 34

Elise DeWeerd 11, Brooke Gerlach 5, Ellie Primerano 4, Stella Lyons 8, Kaylee Schebel 6. TOTALS: 13 6-10 34

BUCHANAN 44

Hailey Jonatzke 9, Jullian McKean 0, Claire Lietz 0, LaBria Austin 3, Hannah Herman 4, Jenna French 0, Katie Ailes 8, Alyssa Carson 9, Alexa Burns 12. TOTALS: 18 3-8 44

 

Lutheran          7          20        29        34

Buchanan        15        27        33        44

3-point baskets: Michigan Lutheran 2 (DeWeerd 2), Buchanan 5 (Jonatzke 3, Austin 1, Burns 1). Total fouls: Michigan Lutheran 8, Buchanan 14. Varsity records: Michigan Lutheran 4-7, Buchanan 12-2

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 49, NILES 42

At Niles

DOWAGIAC 49

Cole Weller 4, Ethan Hannapel 12, Mason Peck 8, Octavious Books 7, Josh Winchester-Jones 0, Jordan Hardin 18, Lamone Moore 0, Ben Klann 0. TOTALS: 18 5-15 49

NILES 42

George Pullen 11, Casey Marlin 1, Anthony Brady 3, Jordan Edwards 7, Kimoni McClean 2, Austin Bradley 6, Dimetrius Butler 8, Elijah Hester 4. TOTALS: 17 5-10 42

 

Dowagiac        7          18        26        49

Niles                8          20        33        42

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (Hannapel 3, Peck, Brooks), Niles 3 (Pullen, Bradley 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 13 (none), Niles 17 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 7-4, 3-2 Wolverine South; Niles 3-7, 0-3 Wolverine South

