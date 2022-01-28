Elkhart man gets probation for assaulting a woman near Niles
Published 12:48 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — In Cass County Court Friday, an Elkhart man was sentenced to probation for assaulting a woman near Niles.
Corey Geyer, 34, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to interfering with electronic communications and attempted felonious assault and was sentenced to credit for two days served, 18 months’ probation and $2,366 in fines and costs.
The incident occurred Jan. 14, 2020, at a home on Runkle Road. He threw a phone at the victim who suffered a detached retina and suffered permanent vision loss.
In other sentencings:
- Jonathan Thomas, 45, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, pleaded guilty to third-offense drunk driving and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, 30 days jail suspension, 90 days tether, 180 days vehicle immobilization and $1,548 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 13 in Porter Township at U.S. 12 and M-140. His blood-alcohol level was .22.
- Collin Wheeler, 25, formerly of Edwardsburg and now of Stevensville, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and was sentenced to two years’ probation, credit for three days served and $2,278 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 31 in Edwardsburg when he assaulted a neighbor who was complaining about Wheeler’s dogs running loose.