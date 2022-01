Bethany Schooley and Lee Murphy, of Edwardsburg, are the parents of a daughter, Olivia, born at 3:34 a.m. Jan. 26, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles.

Olivia weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Adam and Jennifer Schooley, of Edwardsburg. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Jamie Murphy, of Union.