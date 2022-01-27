Rana Lynn Russell, of Mishawaka

Oct. 31, 1974 — Jan. 21, 2022

Rana Lynn Russell, 47, of Mishawaka, Indiana, formally from Dowagiac, Michigan, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Center for Hospice in Mishawaka. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services in Dowagiac.

Rana was born Oct. 31, 1974, in Dowagiac to Richard Russell and Grace Greer. Rana graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1993. She worked for Pilkington (NSG) in Niles, Michigan for just more than nine years. She also worked as a Home Health Aide for a few years. Rana loved music and spending time with her loved ones, especially her only child, Dekiah. If you knew Rana, you knew she was a diva. She was also very caring, vibrant, funny, loud (in a good way of course). She had a heart of gold.

Rana is survived by her daughter, Dekiah Nichols; her brother, Jason Long; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Grace Russell; special friend and also the father of her child, Demeterius Nichols.

A celebration of homegoing will be held noon Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles, with Pastor Bryant Bacon officiating. Her burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest right above her parents. Those who would like to visit with the family on Monday are welcome to come at 11 a.m. until the service starts. Memorial contributions may be made to Rana’s daughter, Dekiah Nichols. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.