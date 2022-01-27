Marilyn R. Bierwagen, of Buchanan

April 24, 1934 — Jan. 22, 2022

Marilyn R. Bierwagen, 87, of Buchanan, passed away in Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of the area.

Marilyn was born on April 24, 1934, in Berrien Springs to the late Merrill and Elizabeth (Kelly) Whitfield.

She is also preceded by her two sisters, Judy and Rosemary, and one brother, George.

On June 19, 1954, she married John H. Bierwagen, of South Bend. They enjoyed 48 years together prior to John’s passing on Feb. 7, 2002.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Robert (Pamela) Bierwagen, of Indianapolis, Constance Bierwagen, of Buchanan, and David Bierwagen of Buchanan. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew, of South Bend; Kristin, Brad (Karyl), and Kelsey (Rob), of Indianapolis, Matthew, of Santa Barbara, California, and Stacy, of Townsville, Australia; and four great-grandchildren, Grace, Norah, Ryker, and Rylee, all of Indianapolis.

Marilyn retired from her work in the Rare Books and Special Collection Department at the University of Notre Dame in 2007. After retirement, Marilyn fully indulged her passion of reading and of being the family historian; and was a joy and delight to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by family and friends as the last remaining family member of her generation.

Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles.

Online condolences to the family may be made at halbritterwickens.com.