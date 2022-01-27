Joyce Kay Galbreath, of Niles

April 3, 1941 — Jan. 25, 2022

Joyce Kay Galbreath, 80, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on April 3, 1941, to the late William Sr. and Bessie (Seese) Schrimsher.

Joyce was a proud Buchanan High School graduate, class of 1959. On April 22, 1961, at a ceremony at the Buchanan Church of Christ she wed Ronald Dean Galbreath, Sr, celebrating more than 53 years of marriage. Joyce worked in the bindery department at Simplicity Pattern for more than seven years and then began a career as a teaching assistant working for the Niles Public Schools at Northside Elementary, where she was lovingly known as “Mrs. G,” retiring after 20 years of service. Joyce has enjoyed cooking for friends and family, growing flowers, gardening, ceramics and a real love for music. She cherished time with her friends playing Euchre, watching her kids and grandchildren play sports and time with her family at their cabin in Jones, Michigan. Joyce collected Willow Tree Angels and had an amazing Christmas village.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald, in 2014; and siblings, William E. Schrimsher Jr., Robert Schrimsher, Nadine Langford, Darlene Cauffman and Delos and Shirley Schrimsher.

Joyce is survived by her children, Ronald Jr. (Melinda) Galbreath, of Dowagiac, Dawn (Keith) Krizan, of Grand Haven, Michigan and Scott (Heather) Galbreath, of Niles; three grandchildren, Ryan (Dianna) Galbreath, of Three Rivers, Jordan Sullivan, of Niles and Emily Galbreath, of Niles; 11 great-grandchildren, Zane, Kase, Isabelle, Jordan Jr., Oliver, Makenna, Michael Jr., Blake, Owin, Bryson and Lilly; a brother, Donald (Doris) Schrimsher, of Niles and a host of special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, with an hour of visitation prior. Joyce and her husband will be laid to rest together on their anniversary, April 22, 2022, at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Joyce will be remembered for her love, strength and devotion to her family.

