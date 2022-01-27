Bill Keith Mitchell, formerly of Edwardsburg

Jan. 30, 1955 — Jan. 25, 2022

Bill Mitchell passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, after complications stemming from a recent fall in Lakeland, Florida. Bill recently moved to Florida after spending his life in Michigan.

Bill was a proud patriotic American. Bill enjoyed life most on the golf course and alongside his loving wife of nearly 35 years, Debbie. You would rarely find Bill without a Dallas Cowboys star on his attire; the eternal optimist when it comes to the Cowboys. Bill retired from 40 years of public service as a court stenographer at the St. Joseph County Courthouse where he was a fixture and was enjoyed and appreciated by those he worked alongside. Bill was easy to get along with and made friends wherever he went. He helped others when in need, as demonstrated by his time as a member of the Moose Lodge and Shriners.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia; father, Frank; and sister, Nancy.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons, Nick (Krissy) and Aaron (Heather); stepchildren, Angie and Danny (Michelle); and many subsequent grandchildren; siblings, Steve, John and Cindy; as well as an endless amount of family, friends and golf partners.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Shriner’s Children Hospital at 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607 or online at lovetotherescue.org.

There will be a celebration of life and memorial golf outing at Four Lakes Country Club in Edwardsburg, Michigan in the spring or summer of this year (details to be determined).