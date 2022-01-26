YMCA of Greater Michiana to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with MDHHS

BERRIEN COUNTY — The YMCA of Greater Michiana in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will host four COVID-19 vaccine clinics in February at both its St. Joseph and Niles locations.

All clinics are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on alternating Tuesdays. Clinics at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles, are Feb. 1 and 15, while clinics at the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA, 3665 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, are Feb. 8 and 22.

The clinics will offer all three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. The clinics are free for adults and children.

Walk-ins are welcome, and pre-registration is available at rrtesting.app/MichiganMobile.

For more information, call the Y at (269) 683-1552.