Roundup: Niles, Brandywine boys drop close games

NILES — The Niles and Brandywine boys basketball teams let leads slip away from them in losses to Three Rivers and Bridgman, respectively, Tuesday night.

For the Vikings (2-6, 0-2 Wolverine Conference South Division), it was the third straight game that they had a lead but could not come away with a victory.

Over at Brandywine, the Bobcats were outscored 32-29 over the final three quarters in a loss to Bridgman in a BCS Athletic Conference non-divisional contest.

Three Rivers at Niles

The Vikings got off to a fast start against the Wildcats. Niles led 16-5 after one quarter and 26-14 at halftime.

However, the second half was a different story, as Three Rivers came storming back to remain tied with Edwardsburg atop the Wolverine Conference South Division standings.

The Wildcats (6-5, 3-1 Wolverine South) outscored Niles 17-2 in the pivotal third quarter to take a 31-28 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.

Three Rivers maintained its three-point lead as both teams scored 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Austin Bradley scored a game-high 20 points to lead Niles, which also got 10 points from Anthony Bradley.

Drew Brown led Three Rivers with 17 points, while Angelo Hausmainis added 13 points.

The Vikings are back in action Friday night as they travel to Allegan for a Wolverine Conference non-divisional matchup with the Tigers.

Bridgman at Brandywine

The visiting Bees avenged a 60-37 loss to the Bobcats back on Dec. 21 by grabbing the lead in the second quarter and then holding on for the victory Tuesday night.

Brandywine (6-4) led 12-11 after the opening quarter, but fell behind Bridgman 24-18 by halftime. The Bees (5-6) took advantage of a five-point (33-28) in the final quarter.

The Bobcats outscored Bridgman 13-10 in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome the deficit.

Carson Knapp was the lone Brandywine player to reach double figures as he scored 14 points.

Jayce warren had a game-high 18 points to lead the Bees, who also got 11 points from Riley Gloe.

Brandywine will host New Buffalo in another BCS non-divisional contest Friday night.