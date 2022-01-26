Niles boys bowling team moves into first place in the Wolverine Conference

PAW PAW — The Niles boys bowling team moved into first place in the Wolverine Conference standings with a 29-1 win over host Paw Paw Monday.

The Vikings improved to 6-1 in league matches as it swept the two Baker Games — winning the first 169-167 and the second 191-123.

Niles finished with 1,837 pins in the regular matches compared to 1,244 pins for the Red Wolves.

Nate Ryman led Niles with a 442 series, while Trenton Phillips rolled a 356, Preston Sharpe a 369 and Conner Weston a 348.

The Niles girls team also picked up a win over Paw Paw, 27-3.

The Vikings won the Baker Games 169-85 and 122-96. Niles finished with 1,292 pins compared to 981 for the Red Wolves in the regular matches.

Chevelle Jaynes led Niles with a 333 series. The Vikings also got a 323 from Angel Walsh, a 239 from Kaelynn Smith, a 229 from Addy Rader and a 169 from Anna Kennedy.

Niles returns to the lanes Wednesday as it hosts Otsego in a Wolverine Conference match at Joey Armadillos.