George Edward Dierickx, of Cassopolis

Sept. 16, 1945 — Jan. 22, 2022

George Edward Dierickx, 76, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

His life began Sept. 16, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana, the second of four children born to Joseph and Eleanor Dierickx. He married Barbara Ann Cleaver Oct. 22, 2004.

George graduated from Marcellus High School in 1963. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. Following his military service, George worked for GTE for almost thirty years. He then became the Director of Building and Grounds at Southwest Michigan College.

George will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Barbara Dierickx, of Cassopolis; one son, Andrew (Elisabeth) Dierickx, of Decatur; two granddaughters, MaKenna Dierickx, MiKayla Dierickx; two sisters, Marcia Harding, of Cassopolis, Patricia (Michael) Messenger, of Galesburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joseph “Butch” Dierickx.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of George be made to Decatur VFW Post 6248, 560 North Phelps Street, Decatur, Michigan 49045.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.