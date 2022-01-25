PHOTO STORY: EPS Board of Education recognized for service

EDWARDSBURG — One local school district took the time this week to thank the elected officials who represent its schools.

During a Monday meeting at the Intermediate School, the EPS Board of Education was honored for their service, commitment, and dedication to our school district by the staff, students, employee groups and community. The celebration was hosted in honor of School Board Recognition Month, which is recognized each January by the Michigan Association of School Boards and the National School Board Association.

Current Edwardsburg Board of Education members are: