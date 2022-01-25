Niles City Council approves grant application, other business

NILES — Niles City Council got straight to business Monday evening, approving a number of action items.

During Monday’s regular meeting, council approved several items, including a grant application.

The application was approved in a resolution that confirmed the submission of a State Historic Preservation Office Michigan Local Government Program grant application and authorizing a grant match up to $70,000. Mayor Nick Shelton was authorized to sign the required documents.

In other business:

Council approved the emergency purchase of a fecal coliform incubator from USA BlueBook, of Gurnee, Illinois, for use at the Wastewater Division at a cost of $3845.52.

• Councilmembers approved a three-year agreement with an option for two additional years with Maner Costerisan, of Lansing, Michigan, to perform financial auditing services at a cost of $24,000 per year plus $4,000 per year for single audit services when required.

Council approved the utilities department to submit an Intent to Apply and Disadvantaged Community Status Determination Worksheet to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan program for Fiscal Year 2023.

City Administrator Rick Huff said the action would allow the city to apply for dollars to offset the cost of lead pipe abatement.

In city appointments: