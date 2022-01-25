Lighthouse Chorus to offer singing valentines

NILES — One area group is giving Michiana residents the chance to make Valentine’s Day unforgettable this year by surprising a family member, special friend or client with a singing valentine.

Quartets from the Lighthouse Chorus, a local nonprofit a Cappella chorus, will deliver singing valentines throughout the Michiana area on Monday, Feb. 14.

“This is a unique way to make Valentine’s Day memorable for family, friends, co-workers or clients,” said Gene Hanover, president of the Chorus. “We can deliver telegrams to both men and women in almost any setting, including restaurants, supermarkets, classrooms, offices, stores and homes.”

For $40, a chorus quartet will deliver two songs, a small box of Valentine chocolates and a personalized card. Orders may be placed by calling the singing valentine hotline at (269) 471-4559 or sending an email to lighthousechorus@lighthousechorus.org. There are a limited number of bookings available, so anyone interested should book now to ensure delivery, Hanover said.