Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 70, PAW PAW 43

At Dowagiac

PAW PAW 43

Joseph Miller 0, Ashton Toliver 13, Max Crawford 8, Tyler Southworth 0, Caleb Vandussen 0, Caden Stipes 5, Logan Leonard 0, Cullen Sylvester 7, Carter Plangger 2, Bryson Marcinich 0, Caleb Lucas 4, Dennis Strey 4. TOTALS: 16 8-17 43

DOWAGIAC 70

Cole Weller 23, Ethan Hannapel 5, Mason Peck 0, Henry Weller 17, Octavious Brooks 1, Keshawn Russell 11, Jordan Harden 4, Logan Wallace 7, Ben Klann 2. TOTALS: 27 10-18 70

Paw Paw 9 21 30 43

Dowagiac 16 36 54 70

3-point baskets: Paw Paw 3 (Toliver 2, Sylvester), Dowagiac 6 (C. Weller 3, Hannapel, H. Weller, Wallace). Total fouls (fouled out): Paw Paw 17 (none), Dowagiac 17 (Hannapel). Varsity Records: Paw Paw 0-11, Dowagiac 5-4

BRIDGMAN 43, BRANDYWINE 41

At Niles

BRIDGMAN 43

Reid Haskins 2, John Sanderson 7, Jayce Warren 18, Riley Gloe 11, Nate Necas 5. TOTALS: 14 8-13 43

BRANDYWINE 41

Carson Knapp 14, Tyler Deming 2, Jeramiah Palmer 9, Michael Palmer 2, Nate Orr 9, Jamier Palmer 4, Byron Linley 1. TOTALS: 17 2-5 41

Bridgman 11 24 33 43

Brandywine 12 18 28 41

3-point baskets: Bridgman 7 (Gloe 3, Warren 2, Sanderson 1, Necas 1), Bridgman 5 (Knapp 4, Orr 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Bridgman 10, Brandywine 16 (M. Palmer, Orr). Varsity records: Bridgman 5-6, Brandywine 6-4

EDWARDSBURG 55, STURGIS 42

At Edwardsburg

STURGIS 42

Hayden Goodman 2, Hunter Kosmerick 1, Jacob Thompson 25, J.J. Stevens 14, Ian Smith 0. TOTALS: 18 6-11 42

EDWARDSBURG 55

Jacob Pegura 15, Mason Crist 2, Owen Eberlein 3, Jake Moore 5, Luke Stowasser 16, Isaac Merrill 14, Brendan Byce 0. TOTALS: 20 14-22 55

Sturgis 11 16 27 42

Edwardsburg 12 26 38 55

3-point baskets: Sturgis 0, Edwardsburg 1 (Moore 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 18 (Kosmerick), Edwardsburg 12. Varsity records: Sturgis 5-5, 1-2 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 8-3, 3-1 Wolverine South

THREE RIVERS 48, NILES 45

At Niles

THREE RIVERS 48

Angelo Hausmainis 13, Caleb Quake 6, Connor Quake 6, Drew Brown 17, Garron Gahan 6. TOTALS: 15 14-24 48

NILES 45

George Pullen 2, Casey Marlin 2, Anthony Brady 10, Jordan Edwards 2, Mike Phillips 5, Austin Bradley 20, Dimetrius Butler 0, Elijah Hester 4. TOTALS: 16 5-5 45

Three Rivers 5 14 31 48

Niles 16 26 28 45

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 4 (Connor Quake 2, Caleb Quake 1, Hausmainis 1), Niles 8 (Bradley 6, Brady 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 9, Niles 14. Varsity records: Three Rivers 6-5, 3-1 Wolverine South; Niles 2-6, 0-2 Wolverine South

CASSOPOLIS 53, WHITE PIGEON 42

At White Pigeon

CASSOPOLIS 53

Davion Goins 10, Malachi Ward 2, Daeton Gillam 6, Cole Millirans 4, Daishean Jamison 11, Logan Pflug 5, R.J. Drews 13, Kenny May 2. TOTALS: 19 11-18 53

WHITE PIGEON 42

James Stewart 2, Chris Jackson 10, Todd Hollingsworth 5, Dylan Carper 12, Daniel Jackson 12, Wesley Roberts 1. TOTALS: 14 10-13 42

Cassopolis 10 27 43 53

White Pigeon 10 22 34 42

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 4 (Drews 3, Pflug 1), White Pigeon 4 (Carper 2, Hollingsworth 1, D. Jackson 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 13, White Pigeon 11. Varsity records: Cassopolis 5-4, 5-2 Southwest 10; White Pigeon 4-3, 4-3 Southwest 10

BUCHANAN 64, CONSTANTINE 33

At Buchanan

CONSTANTINE 33

Dean Topolski 13, Dom Jacobs 1, Lukas Hagenbuch 11, Caleb Hall 1, Heston Wiggs 2, Juice Griffith 2, B. Clark 3. TOTALS: 13 5-11 33

BUCHANAN 64

Cade Preissing 2, Brian Proud 2, Thomas VanOverberghe 7, Macoy West 6, Connor Legault 8, Dillon Oatsvall 4, Ryan Young 21, Paul VanOverberghe 3, Brady Thompson 10, Troy Holloway 1. TOTALS: 24 9-20 64

Constantine 13 20 29 33

Buchanan 20 35 46 64

3-point baskets: Constantine 2 (Topolski 1, Clark 1), Buchanan 7 (Young 2, Legault 2, P. VanOverberghe 1, Thompson 1, T. VanOverberghe 1). Total fouls: Constantine 20, Buchanan 13. Varsity records: Constantine 1-8, Buchanan 4-5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 71, STURGIS 21

At Sturgis

EDWARDSBURG 71

Ella Castelucci 13, Macey Laubach 13, Katie Schaible 15, Kenzie Schaible 8, Averie Markel 8, Lindsey Dalenberg 4, Abby Bossler 1, Caitlin Tighe 9. TOTALS: 25 11-18 71

STURGIS 21

Rylee Carver 6, Emily Schuller 6, Korin Whitcomb 7, Halle Brooks 2, Riley Eicher 0. TOTALS: 9 1-4 21

Edwardsburg 21 38 58 71

Sturgis 8 8 18 21

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 8 (Katie Schaible 5, Kenzie Schaible 2, Markel 1), Sturgis 2 (Carver 2). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 10, Sturgis 15. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 12-0, 5-0 Wolverine South; Sturgis 4-4, 2-2 Wolverine South

CASSOPOLIS 55, WHITE PIGEON 46

At Cassopolis

WHITE PIGEON 46

Rainie Atherton 11, Megan Kamp 4, Alex Hooker 6, Jamielynn Delarye 18, Hayley Strawser 3, Dani Steele 4. TOTALS: 17 9-14 46

CASSOPOLIS 55

Jania Williams 7, Ella Smith 11, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 11, Atyanna Alford 11, Jadin Wolfe 6, Makayla Robinson 1, Mackenzie Boyer 2. TOTALS: 21 10-25 55

White Pigeon 6 19 33 46

Cassopolis 15 22 40 55

3-point baskets: White Pigeon 3 (Delarye 3), Cassopolis 3 (Williams 1, Murray 1, Alford 1). Total fouls (fouled out): White Pigeon 17 (Hooker), Cassopolis 14. Varsity records: White Pigeon 1-9, 1-8 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 7-4, 6-3 Southwest 10

NILES 57, THREE RIVERS 47

At Three Rivers

NILES 57

Kamryn Patterson 25, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 17, Natalie Lucero 8, Brynn Lake 3, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 17 16-25 57

THREE RIVERS (47): Macy Ivins 3, Emma Stasiak 10, Gabby Charvat 13, Rylie Glass 10, Annabelle Gill 3, Allie McGlothlen 8. TOTALS: 17 10-17 47

Niles 8 17 38 57

Three Rivers 8 13 25 47

3-point baskets: Niles 7 (Patterson 3, Lucero 2, Palmer 1, Bree Lake 1), Three Rivers 3 (Charvat 2, Ivins 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 16, Three Rivers 20 (Stasiak). Varsity records: Niles 3-7, 1-2 Wolverine South; Three Rivers 3-9, 2-3 Wolverine South