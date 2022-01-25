Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan. 26
Published 11:19 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
DOWAGIAC 70, PAW PAW 43
At Dowagiac
PAW PAW 43
Joseph Miller 0, Ashton Toliver 13, Max Crawford 8, Tyler Southworth 0, Caleb Vandussen 0, Caden Stipes 5, Logan Leonard 0, Cullen Sylvester 7, Carter Plangger 2, Bryson Marcinich 0, Caleb Lucas 4, Dennis Strey 4. TOTALS: 16 8-17 43
DOWAGIAC 70
Cole Weller 23, Ethan Hannapel 5, Mason Peck 0, Henry Weller 17, Octavious Brooks 1, Keshawn Russell 11, Jordan Harden 4, Logan Wallace 7, Ben Klann 2. TOTALS: 27 10-18 70
Paw Paw 9 21 30 43
Dowagiac 16 36 54 70
3-point baskets: Paw Paw 3 (Toliver 2, Sylvester), Dowagiac 6 (C. Weller 3, Hannapel, H. Weller, Wallace). Total fouls (fouled out): Paw Paw 17 (none), Dowagiac 17 (Hannapel). Varsity Records: Paw Paw 0-11, Dowagiac 5-4
BRIDGMAN 43, BRANDYWINE 41
At Niles
BRIDGMAN 43
Reid Haskins 2, John Sanderson 7, Jayce Warren 18, Riley Gloe 11, Nate Necas 5. TOTALS: 14 8-13 43
BRANDYWINE 41
Carson Knapp 14, Tyler Deming 2, Jeramiah Palmer 9, Michael Palmer 2, Nate Orr 9, Jamier Palmer 4, Byron Linley 1. TOTALS: 17 2-5 41
Bridgman 11 24 33 43
Brandywine 12 18 28 41
3-point baskets: Bridgman 7 (Gloe 3, Warren 2, Sanderson 1, Necas 1), Bridgman 5 (Knapp 4, Orr 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Bridgman 10, Brandywine 16 (M. Palmer, Orr). Varsity records: Bridgman 5-6, Brandywine 6-4
EDWARDSBURG 55, STURGIS 42
At Edwardsburg
STURGIS 42
Hayden Goodman 2, Hunter Kosmerick 1, Jacob Thompson 25, J.J. Stevens 14, Ian Smith 0. TOTALS: 18 6-11 42
EDWARDSBURG 55
Jacob Pegura 15, Mason Crist 2, Owen Eberlein 3, Jake Moore 5, Luke Stowasser 16, Isaac Merrill 14, Brendan Byce 0. TOTALS: 20 14-22 55
Sturgis 11 16 27 42
Edwardsburg 12 26 38 55
3-point baskets: Sturgis 0, Edwardsburg 1 (Moore 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 18 (Kosmerick), Edwardsburg 12. Varsity records: Sturgis 5-5, 1-2 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 8-3, 3-1 Wolverine South
THREE RIVERS 48, NILES 45
At Niles
THREE RIVERS 48
Angelo Hausmainis 13, Caleb Quake 6, Connor Quake 6, Drew Brown 17, Garron Gahan 6. TOTALS: 15 14-24 48
NILES 45
George Pullen 2, Casey Marlin 2, Anthony Brady 10, Jordan Edwards 2, Mike Phillips 5, Austin Bradley 20, Dimetrius Butler 0, Elijah Hester 4. TOTALS: 16 5-5 45
Three Rivers 5 14 31 48
Niles 16 26 28 45
3-point baskets: Three Rivers 4 (Connor Quake 2, Caleb Quake 1, Hausmainis 1), Niles 8 (Bradley 6, Brady 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 9, Niles 14. Varsity records: Three Rivers 6-5, 3-1 Wolverine South; Niles 2-6, 0-2 Wolverine South
CASSOPOLIS 53, WHITE PIGEON 42
At White Pigeon
CASSOPOLIS 53
Davion Goins 10, Malachi Ward 2, Daeton Gillam 6, Cole Millirans 4, Daishean Jamison 11, Logan Pflug 5, R.J. Drews 13, Kenny May 2. TOTALS: 19 11-18 53
WHITE PIGEON 42
James Stewart 2, Chris Jackson 10, Todd Hollingsworth 5, Dylan Carper 12, Daniel Jackson 12, Wesley Roberts 1. TOTALS: 14 10-13 42
Cassopolis 10 27 43 53
White Pigeon 10 22 34 42
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 4 (Drews 3, Pflug 1), White Pigeon 4 (Carper 2, Hollingsworth 1, D. Jackson 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 13, White Pigeon 11. Varsity records: Cassopolis 5-4, 5-2 Southwest 10; White Pigeon 4-3, 4-3 Southwest 10
BUCHANAN 64, CONSTANTINE 33
At Buchanan
CONSTANTINE 33
Dean Topolski 13, Dom Jacobs 1, Lukas Hagenbuch 11, Caleb Hall 1, Heston Wiggs 2, Juice Griffith 2, B. Clark 3. TOTALS: 13 5-11 33
BUCHANAN 64
Cade Preissing 2, Brian Proud 2, Thomas VanOverberghe 7, Macoy West 6, Connor Legault 8, Dillon Oatsvall 4, Ryan Young 21, Paul VanOverberghe 3, Brady Thompson 10, Troy Holloway 1. TOTALS: 24 9-20 64
Constantine 13 20 29 33
Buchanan 20 35 46 64
3-point baskets: Constantine 2 (Topolski 1, Clark 1), Buchanan 7 (Young 2, Legault 2, P. VanOverberghe 1, Thompson 1, T. VanOverberghe 1). Total fouls: Constantine 20, Buchanan 13. Varsity records: Constantine 1-8, Buchanan 4-5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 71, STURGIS 21
At Sturgis
EDWARDSBURG 71
Ella Castelucci 13, Macey Laubach 13, Katie Schaible 15, Kenzie Schaible 8, Averie Markel 8, Lindsey Dalenberg 4, Abby Bossler 1, Caitlin Tighe 9. TOTALS: 25 11-18 71
STURGIS 21
Rylee Carver 6, Emily Schuller 6, Korin Whitcomb 7, Halle Brooks 2, Riley Eicher 0. TOTALS: 9 1-4 21
Edwardsburg 21 38 58 71
Sturgis 8 8 18 21
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 8 (Katie Schaible 5, Kenzie Schaible 2, Markel 1), Sturgis 2 (Carver 2). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 10, Sturgis 15. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 12-0, 5-0 Wolverine South; Sturgis 4-4, 2-2 Wolverine South
CASSOPOLIS 55, WHITE PIGEON 46
At Cassopolis
WHITE PIGEON 46
Rainie Atherton 11, Megan Kamp 4, Alex Hooker 6, Jamielynn Delarye 18, Hayley Strawser 3, Dani Steele 4. TOTALS: 17 9-14 46
CASSOPOLIS 55
Jania Williams 7, Ella Smith 11, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 11, Atyanna Alford 11, Jadin Wolfe 6, Makayla Robinson 1, Mackenzie Boyer 2. TOTALS: 21 10-25 55
White Pigeon 6 19 33 46
Cassopolis 15 22 40 55
3-point baskets: White Pigeon 3 (Delarye 3), Cassopolis 3 (Williams 1, Murray 1, Alford 1). Total fouls (fouled out): White Pigeon 17 (Hooker), Cassopolis 14. Varsity records: White Pigeon 1-9, 1-8 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 7-4, 6-3 Southwest 10
NILES 57, THREE RIVERS 47
At Three Rivers
NILES 57
Kamryn Patterson 25, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 17, Natalie Lucero 8, Brynn Lake 3, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 17 16-25 57
THREE RIVERS (47): Macy Ivins 3, Emma Stasiak 10, Gabby Charvat 13, Rylie Glass 10, Annabelle Gill 3, Allie McGlothlen 8. TOTALS: 17 10-17 47
Niles 8 17 38 57
Three Rivers 8 13 25 47
3-point baskets: Niles 7 (Patterson 3, Lucero 2, Palmer 1, Bree Lake 1), Three Rivers 3 (Charvat 2, Ivins 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 16, Three Rivers 20 (Stasiak). Varsity records: Niles 3-7, 1-2 Wolverine South; Three Rivers 3-9, 2-3 Wolverine South