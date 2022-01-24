Two local women sentenced to time served on obstruction, domestic violence charges

NILES — In Berrien County Court Monday, two women received credit for time served.

Kiara Necole Haynes, 31, of Rynearson in Buchanan pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to credit for 64 days served and $748 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Nov. 22, 2021, when she fled from police in city of Niles.

Defense attorney Carri Briseno said alcohol was involved in this situation and noted that her client injured her foot running away.

“She knows she could avoid all of that by not running away,” Briseno said.

Judge Schrock noted that Haynes faces a possession of cocaine charge in Indiana and did not see any point in putting her on probation here.

Ashley Marie Lange, 31, of Kelems Court in Niles, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was sentenced to credit for 70 days served and $125 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred June 4, 2020, in Niles Township.

“At some point when you keep getting police calls and assault convictions, the question is why are you in these situations when you choose to act out violently,” Judge Schrock said. “You have to make the choice to change your behavior.”

“You need to engage in counseling to help you better understand what’s going on,” he added. “At some point, the courts will start throwing up their hands as we can’t keep wasting resources on you. If you don’t care about yourself, why should the court. You clearly have some issues you need to deal with.”