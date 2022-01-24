Janette Dawn Dixon, of Cassopolis

May 29, 1957 — Jan. 15, 2022

Janette Dawn Dixon, 64, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began May 29, 1957, in Pontiac, Michigan, the youngest of seven children born to Lawrence and Leola Coleman. Janette married Floyd Dixon, Sr. on Jan. 26, 1979, in Pontiac, Michigan. After forty years of marriage, Floyd preceded her in death Oct. 24, 2019.

Janette was a child of God, an amazing wife, mother, and nana. She loved the Lord and was at church every Sunday. Janette kept everyone laughing with her bright personality. She would wrap you up in her arms and give you the best hugs. Janette was outgoing and smart. There were many children that called her “mom.” She had an overflowing love for people. Pastor Jeff, Pastor Kathy and her church family held a special place in Janette’s heart.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing and to continue her legacy, one daughter, Demetra Williams; one son, Floyd (Victoria) Dixon, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Terron (Chloe Smith) Dixon, Jamese Dixon, Vincent Dixon, Sierra Dixon, Julianna Dixon, Dai’Majai Transou, Dijonna Williams; five great-grandchildren, Haizel, Adalynne, Aionne, Mariah; and one great-grandson on the way; two sisters, Felecia Coleman, Genelle Steed; two brothers, Frank Ellison, Jerome Ellison; three sisters-in-law, Earnestine (Pastor Earl O.) Crump, Marie (Brady) Williams, Theresa (Bryan) Gamble; four brothers-in-law, Eddie Dixon, Jr., Frankie (Julie) Dixon, Melvin Dixon, Carl (Kimberly) Dixon, Michael (Danita) Dixon; one God-daughter, Kayla Snyder; and a host of nieces and nephews. Janette also leaves behind her special daughter, Keisha Williams, of Niles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Floyd Dixon, Jr., Vincent Dixon; two sisters, Carolyn Coleman, Patricia Coleman Hagler; and one brother, Paul Coleman.

Family and friends will gather for a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 E. Main St., Niles, with the Reverend Jeffrey Whittaker officiating.

Mrs. Dixon will be laid to rest with her husband and son in Silverbrook Cemetery, Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.