Craig A. Churchill, of Dowagiac

Dec. 10, 1951 — Jan. 20, 2022

Craig A. Churchill, 70, of Dowagiac, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Craig’s name may be made to, Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary: 8935 Thompson Road, Lake Odessa, Michigan. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Craig was born Dec. 10, 1951, in Dowagiac to Francis and Lorraine (Houser) Churchill. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1970. On March 4, 1972, he married his first wife, Pamela Churchill, who passed in 2009. Craig then met his second wife, Susan, who he married on Aug. 21, 2011, in Dowagiac. He worked for Moore Brothers Construction for 29 years and recently had worked for Hales Hardware in Dowagiac. Craig enjoyed building furniture for his family and loved to go hunting, fishing and camping. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Craig is survived by his loving wife, Susan Churchill; son, Jon (Sheanette) Churchill; and mother, Lorraine Churchill. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Churchill; first wife, Pamela Churchill; and siblings, Janet Carlile and Terry Churchill.