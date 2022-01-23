Roundup: Schoff, McLaurin win titles; Dowagiac 1-3 at Lakeshore Super Duals

QUINCY — Gavin Schoff and Philip McLaurin brought home individual championships from the 27th annual Shawn Cockrell Memorial Wrestling Tournament hosted by Quincy High School Saturday.

Schoff pinned Leslie’s Hunter Doyle in 5:39 to win the 152-pound championship, while McLaurin won by major decision over Forest Hills Eastern’s Dylan Langdon 10-0 to claim the 215-pound championship.

Josmar Perez finished third in 103 pounds as he won by major decision (8-0) over Dansville’s Rowan Bartlett. Kaiden Rieth as the runner-up at 112 pounds after falling to Napoleon’s Brenden Yob 8-6.

Drake Heath took fourth place at 125-pound after dropping a 7-6 decision to David Fielder, of Hanover-Horton.

Lakeshore Super Duals

Dowagiac went 1-3 at the Lakeshore Super Duals on Saturday.

The Chieftains lone win game against Cedar Springs, 42-41, in a match that was decided by an unsportsmanlike conduct call against a Cedar Springs coach.

St. Joseph defeated Dowagiac 63-6, Hudsonville defeated Dowagiac 45-36 and host Lakeshore defeated Dowagiac 73-6.

Israel Villegas went 3-1 at 130 pounds for the Chieftains, while Jorge Rivera was 2-1 on the day at 119 and 125 pounds.