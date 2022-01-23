Roundup: Schoff, McLaurin win titles; Dowagiac 1-3 at Lakeshore Super Duals
Published 3:33 pm Sunday, January 23, 2022
QUINCY — Gavin Schoff and Philip McLaurin brought home individual championships from the 27th annual Shawn Cockrell Memorial Wrestling Tournament hosted by Quincy High School Saturday.
Schoff pinned Leslie’s Hunter Doyle in 5:39 to win the 152-pound championship, while McLaurin won by major decision over Forest Hills Eastern’s Dylan Langdon 10-0 to claim the 215-pound championship.
Josmar Perez finished third in 103 pounds as he won by major decision (8-0) over Dansville’s Rowan Bartlett. Kaiden Rieth as the runner-up at 112 pounds after falling to Napoleon’s Brenden Yob 8-6.
Drake Heath took fourth place at 125-pound after dropping a 7-6 decision to David Fielder, of Hanover-Horton.
Lakeshore Super Duals
Dowagiac went 1-3 at the Lakeshore Super Duals on Saturday.
The Chieftains lone win game against Cedar Springs, 42-41, in a match that was decided by an unsportsmanlike conduct call against a Cedar Springs coach.
St. Joseph defeated Dowagiac 63-6, Hudsonville defeated Dowagiac 45-36 and host Lakeshore defeated Dowagiac 73-6.
Israel Villegas went 3-1 at 130 pounds for the Chieftains, while Jorge Rivera was 2-1 on the day at 119 and 125 pounds.