DMS wrestlers perform well in season opener

PAW PAW — The Dowagiac Middle School wrestling team opened its season at Paw Paw Thursday.

The Chieftains won eight out of nine matches against the host Red Wolves and nine out of 13 against Edwardsburg.

“It was a good night getting back on the mat,” said Dowagiac Coach Andy Crawley. “We will continue to work hard and improve every time we compete.”

Winning two matches on the night were Jenna Bradford, Issac Phillips, Cinthia Villegas, Jacob Villegas, Rowan Bradford, Cameron White and Skylar Vincek. Also picking up a win for Dowagiac was Kylar Marshall.

Dowagiac was back on the mat Saturday as it competed in an invitational at Galesburg-Augusta.