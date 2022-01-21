SMC signs New Buffalo’s Collins

DOWAGIAC — New Southwestern Michigan College Women’s Basketball Coach Jeanine Wasielewski has announced the signing of another player to her program.

Wasielewski has signed New Buffalo standout Nadia Collins to a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent.

“Nadia’s leadership and maturity was evident right away in our recruiting conversations, and she will play a vital leadership role on the team,” she said. “She has a strong commitment to the classroom and will certainly become a role model for student-athletes across the athletics department. On the court, Nadia will bring a strong presence in the paint on offense and defense. With her footwork, soft hands and instincts, she’ll be a consistent inside scorer and rebounder.”

Former Bison Coach Scott Syme is happy for Collins.

“I was thrilled to hear about Nadia signing to play college basketball,” he said. “Effort, determination, leadership — she has all of that and more. Her value on the court is only exceeded by her value as a teammate. She will be an incredible leadership asset to building the women’s basketball program at SMC.”