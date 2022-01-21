Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 89, NILES 19

At Edwardsburg

NILES 19

Kamryn Patterson 6, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 0, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 2, Brynn Lake 0, Lacheryl Hampton 3, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Bree Lake 0, Kaylynn Radecki 2, Matigan Riggenbach 2. TOTALS: 5 2-8 19

EDWARDSBURG 89

Ella Castelucci 19, Macey Laubach 18, Katie Schaible 16, Kenzie Schaible 9, Averie Markel 5, Lindsey Dalenberg 12, Abby Bossler 2, Caitlin Tighe 8. TOTALS: 36 6-8 89

Niles 7 15 15 19

Edwardsburg 19 52 69 89

3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Patterson 2, Hampton), Edwardsburg 8 (Laubach, Ka. Schaible 4, Ke. Schaible 3, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 8 (none), Edwardsburg 8 (none). Varsity records: Niles 2-7, 0-2 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 11-0, 4-0 Wolverine South

THREE RIVERS 42, DOWAGIAC 31

At Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS 42

Macy Ivins 9, Emma Stasiak 0, Gabby Charvat 17, Payge Ellifritz 2, Rylie Glass 0, Annabelle Gill 9, Allie McGlothlen 3, Z. McGlothlen 0, Abby Lemacks 2, C. Barth 0. TOTALS 15 7-17 42

DOWAGIAC 31

Josie Lock 5, Calley Ruff 0, Makayla Hill 8, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 3, Damia Brooks 0, Alanah Smith 15. TOTALS: 9 10-24 31

Three Rivers 14 21 30 42

Dowagiac 3 14 23 31

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 5 (Ivins 2, Charvat 2, Gill), Dowagiac 3 (Lock, Hill, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 19 (A. McGlothlen), Dowagiac 20 (none). Technical foul: Dowagiac 1 (Hill). Varsity records: Three Rivers

CASSOPOLIS 46, MARCELLUS 38

At Cassopolis

MARCELLUS 38

Brooklyn Vantilburg 16, Clare Flory 6, Nicole Hayford 0, Addie Curtis 2, Lindsay Huss 0, Lily Scoggin 4, Caylee Bishop 0, Maddy O’Connor 2, Olivia Hicks 0, Jenna Wells 8. TOTALS: 14 6-22 38

CASSOPOLIS 46

Ja’Nia Williams 0, Ella Smith 6, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 3, Zaniya Dodd 2, Atyanna Alford 13, Jadin Wolfe 11, Makayla Robinson 0, Naomi Curtis 0, Mackenzie Boyer 5, Janayla Franklin 0. TOTALS: 21 2-10 46

Marcellus 13 18 30 38

Cassopolis 12 29 36 46

3-point baskets: Marcellus 4 (Vantilburg 4), Cassopolis 2 (Murray, Boyer). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 16 (Wells), Cassopolis 18. Varsity records: Marcellus 7-3, 5-3 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 6-4, 5-3 Southwest 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 58, SOUTH HAVEN 37

At Niles

SOUTH HAVEN 37

Parker Williamson 7, Isaiah Broady 2, Demonta Hudson 5, Ray Parks 5, Brady Dannenbeis 2, Damon Jackson 10, Justin Frazier 2, Wes Small 4. TOTALS: 15 4-11 37

BRANDYWINE 58

Carson Knapp 20, Tyler Deming 2, Jeramiah Palmer 17, Michael Palmer 2, Nate Orr 6, Jamier Palmer 7, Robert Whiting 1, Carter Sobecki 3, Connor Dye 0, Owen Hulett 0, Caiden Wagley 0, Byron Linley 0. TOTALS: 23 8-17 58

South Haven 5 11 21 37

Brandywine 14 31 52 58

3-point baskets: South Haven 3 (Williamston 1, Hudson 1, Small 1), Brandywine 4 (Knapp 3, Jeramiah Palmer 1). Total fouls: South Haven 19, Brandywine 11. Varsity records: South Haven 3-4, 0-1 BCS Red Division; Brandywine 5-3, 2-1 BCS Red Division

THREE RIVERS 53, DOWAGIAC 44

At Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS 53

Angelo Hausmainis 12, Caleb Quake 4, Connor Quake 18, Drew Brown 17, Garron Gahan 2. TOTALS: 18 12-19 53

DOWAGIAC 44

Cole Weller 0, Ethan Hannapel 11, Henry Weller 22, Jordan Hardin 11, Mason Peck 0. TOTALS: 15 6-13 44

Three Rivers 13 25 39 53

Dowagiac 11 21 33 44

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 5 (Connor Quake 5), Dowagiac 8 (H. Weller 5, Hannapel 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 15, Dowagiac 17 (C. Weller). Varsity records: Three Rivers 5-5, 2-1 Wolverine South; Dowagiac 4-4, 1-2 Wolverine South

EDWARDSBURG 47, NILES 31

At Edwardsburg

NILES 31

George Pullen 5, Casey Marlin 0, Anthony Brady 3, Jordan Edwards 2, Mike Phillips 7, Austin Bradley 1, Dimetrius Butler 11, Elijah Hester 2. TOTALS: 12 3-6 31

EDWARDSBURG 47

Jacob Pegura 13, Brendan Madison 2, Mason Crist 2, Owen Eberlein 6, Jake Moore 5, Luke Stowasser 11, Isaac Merrill 5, Brendan Byce 3. TOTALS: 17 10-15 47

Niles 8 19 27 31

Edwardsburg 4 14 31 47

3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Butler 2, Brady 1, Phillips 1), Edwardsburg 3 (Eberlein 2, Byce 1). Total fouls: Niles 15, Edwardsburg 9. Records: Niles 2-5, 0-1 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 7-3, 2-1 Wolverine South

BUCHANAN 52, BRIDGMAN 46

At Buchanan

BRIDGMAN 52

John Sanderson 16, Jayce Warren 11, Riley Gloe 9, Dylan Reisig 2, Nate Necas 8, Reid Haskins 0. TOTALS: 15 5-7 46

BUCHANAN 46

Thomas VanOverberghe 13, Connor Legault 6, Dillon Oatsvall 4, Ryan Young 10, Paul VanOverberghe 3, Brady Thompson 14, Troy Holloway 2. TOTALS: 20 7-14 52

Bridgman 13 22 31 46

Buchanan 7 20 30 52

3-point baskets: Bridgman 11 (Sanderson 4, Gloe 3, Necas 2, Warren 2), Buchanan 5 (Legault 2, Thompson 2, T. VanOverberghe 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Bridgman 18 (Haskins), Buchanan 9. Records: Bridgman 4-6, Buchanan 3-5

CASSOPOLIS 83, MARCELLUS 29

At Cassopolis

MARCELLUS 29

Dawson Lehew 0, Nate Mihills 9, Parker Adams 7, Brandon Strezowski 5, A.J. Evans 0, Caleb Evans 2, Yona Goodlow 0, Eian O’Neil 6. TOTALS: 11 6-11 29

CASSOPOLIS 83

Davion Goins 10, Zantrell Grayson 3, Alek Dahlgren 8, Daeton Gillam 10, Cole Millirans 6, Daishean Jamison 12, Reggie Hart 13, L.J. Powell 3, Logan Pflug 4, R.J. Drews 2, Felix Audebert 3, Jermaine Willams 2, Cody Redmond 3, Kenny May 2, Hugo Backing 2. TOTALS: 34 5-8 83

Marcellus 6 12 16 29

Cassopolis 31 50 72 83

3-point baskets: Marcellus 1 (Mihills), Cassopolis 10 (Grayson, Dahlgren 2, Millirans 2, Hart 2, Pflug, Audebert, Redmond). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 6 (none), Cassopolis 12 (none. Varsity records: Marcellus 0-6, 0-5 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 4-4, 4-2 Southwest 10

BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 22, Plainwell 8

At Joey Armadillos

Baker Game 1

Niles 184, Plainwell 151

Baker game 2

Niles 162, Plainwell 146

Regular Matches

Niles 1,625, Plainwell 1,584

Niles Results

Connor Weston 314, Nate Ryman 329, Preston Sharpe 304, Trenton Phillips 387

Varsity record: Niles 5-1 Wolverine Conference

Girls Results

Niles 30, Plainwell 0

Baker Game 1

Niles 126, Plainwell DNF

Baker Game 2

Niles 119, Plainwell DNF

Regular Matches

Niles 1,212, Plainwell DNF

Niles Results

Kaelynn Smith 243, Chevelle Jaynes 377

Varsity record: Niles 3-3 Wolverine Conference