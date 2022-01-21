Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 22
Published 11:32 pm Friday, January 21, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 89, NILES 19
At Edwardsburg
NILES 19
Kamryn Patterson 6, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 0, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 2, Brynn Lake 0, Lacheryl Hampton 3, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Bree Lake 0, Kaylynn Radecki 2, Matigan Riggenbach 2. TOTALS: 5 2-8 19
EDWARDSBURG 89
Ella Castelucci 19, Macey Laubach 18, Katie Schaible 16, Kenzie Schaible 9, Averie Markel 5, Lindsey Dalenberg 12, Abby Bossler 2, Caitlin Tighe 8. TOTALS: 36 6-8 89
Niles 7 15 15 19
Edwardsburg 19 52 69 89
3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Patterson 2, Hampton), Edwardsburg 8 (Laubach, Ka. Schaible 4, Ke. Schaible 3, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 8 (none), Edwardsburg 8 (none). Varsity records: Niles 2-7, 0-2 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 11-0, 4-0 Wolverine South
THREE RIVERS 42, DOWAGIAC 31
At Dowagiac
THREE RIVERS 42
Macy Ivins 9, Emma Stasiak 0, Gabby Charvat 17, Payge Ellifritz 2, Rylie Glass 0, Annabelle Gill 9, Allie McGlothlen 3, Z. McGlothlen 0, Abby Lemacks 2, C. Barth 0. TOTALS 15 7-17 42
DOWAGIAC 31
Josie Lock 5, Calley Ruff 0, Makayla Hill 8, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 3, Damia Brooks 0, Alanah Smith 15. TOTALS: 9 10-24 31
Three Rivers 14 21 30 42
Dowagiac 3 14 23 31
3-point baskets: Three Rivers 5 (Ivins 2, Charvat 2, Gill), Dowagiac 3 (Lock, Hill, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 19 (A. McGlothlen), Dowagiac 20 (none). Technical foul: Dowagiac 1 (Hill). Varsity records: Three Rivers
CASSOPOLIS 46, MARCELLUS 38
At Cassopolis
MARCELLUS 38
Brooklyn Vantilburg 16, Clare Flory 6, Nicole Hayford 0, Addie Curtis 2, Lindsay Huss 0, Lily Scoggin 4, Caylee Bishop 0, Maddy O’Connor 2, Olivia Hicks 0, Jenna Wells 8. TOTALS: 14 6-22 38
CASSOPOLIS 46
Ja’Nia Williams 0, Ella Smith 6, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 3, Zaniya Dodd 2, Atyanna Alford 13, Jadin Wolfe 11, Makayla Robinson 0, Naomi Curtis 0, Mackenzie Boyer 5, Janayla Franklin 0. TOTALS: 21 2-10 46
Marcellus 13 18 30 38
Cassopolis 12 29 36 46
3-point baskets: Marcellus 4 (Vantilburg 4), Cassopolis 2 (Murray, Boyer). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 16 (Wells), Cassopolis 18. Varsity records: Marcellus 7-3, 5-3 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 6-4, 5-3 Southwest 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 58, SOUTH HAVEN 37
At Niles
SOUTH HAVEN 37
Parker Williamson 7, Isaiah Broady 2, Demonta Hudson 5, Ray Parks 5, Brady Dannenbeis 2, Damon Jackson 10, Justin Frazier 2, Wes Small 4. TOTALS: 15 4-11 37
BRANDYWINE 58
Carson Knapp 20, Tyler Deming 2, Jeramiah Palmer 17, Michael Palmer 2, Nate Orr 6, Jamier Palmer 7, Robert Whiting 1, Carter Sobecki 3, Connor Dye 0, Owen Hulett 0, Caiden Wagley 0, Byron Linley 0. TOTALS: 23 8-17 58
South Haven 5 11 21 37
Brandywine 14 31 52 58
3-point baskets: South Haven 3 (Williamston 1, Hudson 1, Small 1), Brandywine 4 (Knapp 3, Jeramiah Palmer 1). Total fouls: South Haven 19, Brandywine 11. Varsity records: South Haven 3-4, 0-1 BCS Red Division; Brandywine 5-3, 2-1 BCS Red Division
THREE RIVERS 53, DOWAGIAC 44
At Dowagiac
THREE RIVERS 53
Angelo Hausmainis 12, Caleb Quake 4, Connor Quake 18, Drew Brown 17, Garron Gahan 2. TOTALS: 18 12-19 53
DOWAGIAC 44
Cole Weller 0, Ethan Hannapel 11, Henry Weller 22, Jordan Hardin 11, Mason Peck 0. TOTALS: 15 6-13 44
Three Rivers 13 25 39 53
Dowagiac 11 21 33 44
3-point baskets: Three Rivers 5 (Connor Quake 5), Dowagiac 8 (H. Weller 5, Hannapel 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 15, Dowagiac 17 (C. Weller). Varsity records: Three Rivers 5-5, 2-1 Wolverine South; Dowagiac 4-4, 1-2 Wolverine South
EDWARDSBURG 47, NILES 31
At Edwardsburg
NILES 31
George Pullen 5, Casey Marlin 0, Anthony Brady 3, Jordan Edwards 2, Mike Phillips 7, Austin Bradley 1, Dimetrius Butler 11, Elijah Hester 2. TOTALS: 12 3-6 31
EDWARDSBURG 47
Jacob Pegura 13, Brendan Madison 2, Mason Crist 2, Owen Eberlein 6, Jake Moore 5, Luke Stowasser 11, Isaac Merrill 5, Brendan Byce 3. TOTALS: 17 10-15 47
Niles 8 19 27 31
Edwardsburg 4 14 31 47
3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Butler 2, Brady 1, Phillips 1), Edwardsburg 3 (Eberlein 2, Byce 1). Total fouls: Niles 15, Edwardsburg 9. Records: Niles 2-5, 0-1 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 7-3, 2-1 Wolverine South
BUCHANAN 52, BRIDGMAN 46
At Buchanan
BRIDGMAN 52
John Sanderson 16, Jayce Warren 11, Riley Gloe 9, Dylan Reisig 2, Nate Necas 8, Reid Haskins 0. TOTALS: 15 5-7 46
BUCHANAN 46
Thomas VanOverberghe 13, Connor Legault 6, Dillon Oatsvall 4, Ryan Young 10, Paul VanOverberghe 3, Brady Thompson 14, Troy Holloway 2. TOTALS: 20 7-14 52
Bridgman 13 22 31 46
Buchanan 7 20 30 52
3-point baskets: Bridgman 11 (Sanderson 4, Gloe 3, Necas 2, Warren 2), Buchanan 5 (Legault 2, Thompson 2, T. VanOverberghe 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Bridgman 18 (Haskins), Buchanan 9. Records: Bridgman 4-6, Buchanan 3-5
CASSOPOLIS 83, MARCELLUS 29
At Cassopolis
MARCELLUS 29
Dawson Lehew 0, Nate Mihills 9, Parker Adams 7, Brandon Strezowski 5, A.J. Evans 0, Caleb Evans 2, Yona Goodlow 0, Eian O’Neil 6. TOTALS: 11 6-11 29
CASSOPOLIS 83
Davion Goins 10, Zantrell Grayson 3, Alek Dahlgren 8, Daeton Gillam 10, Cole Millirans 6, Daishean Jamison 12, Reggie Hart 13, L.J. Powell 3, Logan Pflug 4, R.J. Drews 2, Felix Audebert 3, Jermaine Willams 2, Cody Redmond 3, Kenny May 2, Hugo Backing 2. TOTALS: 34 5-8 83
Marcellus 6 12 16 29
Cassopolis 31 50 72 83
3-point baskets: Marcellus 1 (Mihills), Cassopolis 10 (Grayson, Dahlgren 2, Millirans 2, Hart 2, Pflug, Audebert, Redmond). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 6 (none), Cassopolis 12 (none. Varsity records: Marcellus 0-6, 0-5 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 4-4, 4-2 Southwest 10
BOWLING
Boys Results
NILES 22, Plainwell 8
At Joey Armadillos
Baker Game 1
Niles 184, Plainwell 151
Baker game 2
Niles 162, Plainwell 146
Regular Matches
Niles 1,625, Plainwell 1,584
Niles Results
Connor Weston 314, Nate Ryman 329, Preston Sharpe 304, Trenton Phillips 387
Varsity record: Niles 5-1 Wolverine Conference
Girls Results
Niles 30, Plainwell 0
Baker Game 1
Niles 126, Plainwell DNF
Baker Game 2
Niles 119, Plainwell DNF
Regular Matches
Niles 1,212, Plainwell DNF
Niles Results
Kaelynn Smith 243, Chevelle Jaynes 377
Varsity record: Niles 3-3 Wolverine Conference