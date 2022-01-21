Brandywine improves to 10-1 with win over Rams

SOUTH HAVEN — Another big night from sophomore point guard Ellie Knapp helped visiting Brandywine knock off South Haven 56-24 in a BCS Athletic Conference Red Division girls basketball game Thursday night.

Knapp led all scorers with 28, her third consecutive game with at-least that many points. Knapp, who leads southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 19.4 points per game, has scored 96 in the last week for the Bobcats, who improved to 10-1 with the victory and remain undefeated (3-0) in the Red Division.

Brandywine led 17-6 after one quarter and 33-14 by halftime. The Bobcats scored 23 points in the final 16 minutes of play while holding South Haven (1-6, 0-2 Red Division) to 10 points.

Miley Young added nine points for Brandywine, which also got seven points from Kadence Brumitt.

Faith Lewis led the Rams with 10 points.

Brandywine returns to the court Wednesday when it hosts South Bend Riley in a non-conference contest.