MEC announces scholarship for area students

CASSOPOLIS — Local students seeking help for continuing education costs have an opportunity to earn a scholarship supported by a local energy cooperative.

High school seniors whose families receive monthly service from Midwest Energy and Communications at their primary residence are invited to apply for a $1,000 scholarship for their post-secondary education, the business announced this week.

This year’s application challenge asks seniors to submit a video resume for one of the jobs listed at teammidwest.com/scholarships.

Selection for the scholarship is based on the video’s creativity and thoroughness, officials said. Academic performance, extra-curricular activities, community involvement, employment, honors, and awards are also considered. Applicants must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a four-point scale, and an official transcript is required for final approval.

The deadline is Mar. 14, and MEC will announce four winners in April.

More information is available at teammidwest.com/scholarships.