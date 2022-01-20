Brandywine’s Adamczyk to play for SMC

DOWAGIAC — Former Brandywine standout Alysa Adamczyk has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play women’s basketball at Southwestern Michigan College.

“We are very excited for Alysa to have the opportunity to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level,” said Brandywine Coach Josh Hood. “Alysa is a tenacious defender who can also stretch the opposing defense with her ability to shoot the three and attack with her speed. SMC is getting an outstanding all-around student-athlete.”

New Roadrunner Coach Jeanine Wasielewski found Adamczyk on campus as she is already an SMC student.

“When I first got on campus, I heard about this student in the gym all the time shooting, playing pick-up with the guys, and hitting it from deep during intramural games,” she said. “I made it a priority to meet with Alysa, and there was no doubt about having her join the program. She is a tough competitor who will pressure the ball on defense and be a threat from the 3-point line on offense. As a student already on campus this year, I believe she will also fill an important leadership role for our newcomers this fall.”