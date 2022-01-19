Roundup: Chieftains, Rangers pick up road wins

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Even a week off could not slow down the Dowagiac boys basketball team.

After shutting down the program for a week due to COVID-related issues, the Chieftains went back to work Tuesday night with a road game against Berrien Springs.

Dowagiac used a big second half to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 79-64 victory over the Shamrocks. It was the Chieftains third consecutive win after starting the season 2-3.

Dowagiac (4-3) led 25-14 after one quarter, but could not maintain its advantage as Berrien Springs (5-3) outscored it 24-14 to cut the lead to 39-38 at the intermission.

The Chieftains regained their 11-point advantage at the end of three quarters, 57-46, and then went on to earn the non-league victory by outscoring the Shamrocks 40-26 in the second half.

Twins Cole and Henry Weller, who combined for 30 of Dowagiac’s 46 points against Edwardsburg in its last game, topped that effort by scoring 50 of the 79 points the Chieftains scored against Berrien Springs.

Henry Weller led all scorers with 30 points, while Cole Weller added 20. Jordan Hardin finished with 18 points.

Byron Tate’s 21 points led the Shamrocks. James York finished with 20.

Dowagiac will host Three Rivers in a Wolverine Conference South Division contest Friday night.

Cassopolis at Bloomingdale

Visiting Cassopolis had four players reach double figures in a 72-32 Southwest 10 Conference win over Bloomingdale Tuesday night.

The Rangers (3-4, 3-2 Southwest 10) led 27-14 at halftime. Cassopolis exploded for 45 second-half points to pull away to the easy victory.

Daeton Gillam led the balanced Ranger scoring attack with 13 points, while Davion Goins added 11. Daishean Jamison and R.J. Drews both finished with 10 points.

Cassopolis hosts Marcellus in a Southwest 10 Conference game Friday night.