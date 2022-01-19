Rex A. Clark, of Bonham, Texas

Nov. 13, 1956 — Jan. 16, 2022

Rex A. Clark, 65, of Bonham, Texas, passed away Jan. 16, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

Rex was born Nov. 13, 1956, to Richard and Bonnie (Giller) Clark in Dowagiac. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1974. Rex served his country in the U.S. Army for 7 years. He was the police chief in Howard Township and later in White Pigeon before moving to Texas. He retired as police chief in Leonard, Texas.

He married Vicki (Davis) Clark on July, 18, 1975. He leaves his wife, two sons, Tim (Amanda), Daniel (Christina); two daughters, Sandra (Shawn), Kim (Weed) Olson; and 10 grandchildren, whom he cherished. He leaves a sister, Lynn Clark; and brother, Bill, along with his “adopted” mom, Judy (Singleton) Dogde.

Visitation was held in Leonard, and the funeral will be in Leithfield, Arkansas on Jan. 23, 2022.

Rex’s parents are deceased, as are two brothers, Richard and Robert.