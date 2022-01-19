DAILY DATA: Wednesday, Jan. 19
Published 10:43 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
DOWAGIAC 79, BERRIEN SPRINGS 64
At Berrien Springs
DOWAGIAC 79
Cole Weller 20, Ethan Hannapel 3, Mason Peck 3, Henry Weller 30, Octavious Brooks 0, Keshawn Russell 3, Jordan Hardin 18, Ben Klann 2. TOTALS: 29 13-19 70
BERRIEN SPRINGS 64
Jamel Hailey 1 Josiah Pittman 5, James York 20, Byron Tate 21, Nolan Haygood 0, Micah McFarland 2, Allan Taylor 0, Brody Brewer 15. TOTALS: 17 24-32 64
Dowagiac 25 39 57 79
B. Springs 14 38 46 64
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 8 (C. Weller, Hannapel, H. Weller 5, Russell), Berrien Springs 6 (Pittman, York, Tate 4. Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 20 (none), Berrien Springs 18 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 4-3, Berrien Springs 5-3
BUCHANAN 42, NILES 40
At Niles
BUCHANAN 42
Ryan Young 8 8-15 24, Connor Legeault 2 0-0 6, Thomas VanOverberghe 2 0-0 5, Dillon Oatsvall 2 0-3 4, Troy Holloway 0 2-2 2, Brady Thompson 0 1-2 1, Paul VanOverberghe 0 0-3 0. TOTALS: 14 11-25 42
NILES 40
Anthony Brady 4 0-0 10, Elijah Hester 3 3-3 9, Jordan Edwards 2 3-4 7, Mike Phillips 2 0-0 5, Demetrius Butler 1 2-2 4, George Pullen 1 0-2 2, Kimoni McClean 1 0-0 2, Casey Marlin 0 1-2 2. TOTALS: 14 9-13 40
Buchanan 8 17 29 42
Niles 12 21 35 40
3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Brady 2, Phillips 1), Buchanan (Legeault 2, R. VanOverberghe). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 18 (none), Buchanan 9 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 2-5, Niles 2-4
CASSOPOLIS 72, BLOOMINGDALE 32
At Bloomingdale
CASSOPOLIS 72
Davion Goins 11, Malachi Ward 4, Alek Dahlgren 2, Daeton Gillam 13, Cole Millirans 7, Daishean Jamison 10, Reggie Hart 2, Logan Pflug 6, R.J. Drews 10, Jermaine Williams 4, Kenny May 3. TOTALS: 31 8-14 72
BLOOMINGDALE 32
Booker 14, Y. Perales 4, R. Reyna 4, C. Latham 2, C. Garcia 3, E. Gumpert 5. TOTALS: 13 4-10 32
Cassopolis 12 27 49 72
Bloomingdale 6 14 20 32
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Millirans 1, Gillam 1), Bloomingdale 2 (Garcia 1, Gumpert 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 12, Bloomingdale 15 (Ames). Varsity records: Cassopolis 3-4, 3-2 Southwest 10; Bloomingdale 1-5, 1-3 Southwest 10
PORTAGE CENTRAL 49, EDWARDSBURG 48 (OT)
At Edwardsburg
PORTAGE CENTRAL 49
Caleb Johnson 14, Grant Kacoony 24, Will Judry 8, Alex Berchau 3, Cole Mason 0. TOTALS: 12 24-40 49
EDWARDSBURG 48
Zach Bartz 3, Jacob Pegura 6, Mason Crist 8, Owen Eberlein 2, Jake Moore 8, Luke Stowasser 7, Isaac Merrill 13, Brendan Byce 1. TOTALS: 15 15-28 48
Portage Central 5 14 25 39 49
Edwardsburg 8 11 22 39 48
3-point baskets: Portage Central 1 (Berchau 1), Edwardsburg 3 (Crist 1, Moore 1, Merrill 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Portage Central 23 (Kacoony), Edwardsburg 28 (Eberlein, Moore, Stowasser). Varsity records: Portage Central 5-4, Edwardsburg 6-3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 55, PORTAGE CENTRAL 39
At Portage
EDWARDSBURG 55
Ella Castelucci 17, Macey Laubach 7, Katie Schaible 9, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 14, Lidsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 0, Caitlin Tighe 8. TOTALS: 21 6-13 55
PORTAGE CENTRAL 39
Lewie Wilks 2, Elle Steele 3, Macy Searles 13, Carly Boughton 8, Rylee Stephenson 13. TOTALS: 15 8-14 39
Edwardsburg 21 31 50 55
Portage Central 9 17 31 39
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Markel 2, Katie Schaible 1, Tighe 1), Portage Central 1 (Steele 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15 (Castelucci), Portage Central 14. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 10-0, Portage Central 8-2
DOWAGIAC 45, BERRIEN SPRINGS 28
At Dowagiac
BERRIEN SPRINGS 28
Lillian Weigand 3, Kaari Hurley 2, Charlie Mock 4, Grace Constable 12, Taneya Shivers 7. TOTALS: 8 9-13 28
DOWAGIAC 44
Josie Lock 6, Makayla Hill 9, Maggie Weller 4, Damia Brooks 2, Alanah Smith 24. TOTALS: 18 9-21 45.
Berrien Springs 8 16 21 28
Dowagiac 13 21 39 45
3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 3 (Weigand 1, Constable 1, Shivers 1), Dowagiac 0. Total fouls: Berrien Springs 17, Dowagiac 11. Records: Berrien Springs 0-8, Dowagiac 2-8
BUCHANAN 69, NILES 59
At Buchanan
NILES 59
Kamryn Patterson 15, Elly Matlock 12, Amara Palmer 17, Natalie Lucero 8, Brynn Lake 7. TOTALS: 22 6-12 59
BUCHANAN 69
Hailey Jonatzke 9, Jillian McKean 4, Claire Lietz 5, LaBria Austin 13, Hannah Herman 16, Katie Ailes 3, Alyssa Carson 13, Jenna French 3, Alexa Burns 3. TOTALS: 28 9-13 69
Niles 13 32 44 59
Buchanan 13 31 52 69
3-point baskets: Niles 9 (Patterson 3, Palmer 2, Lucero 2, Lake 2), Buchanan 4 (Jonatzke 1, Austin 1, Lietz 1, Burns 1). Total fouls: Niles 13, Buchanan 11. Varsity records: Niles 2-6, Buchanan 10-1
BLOOMINGDALE 56, CASSOPOLIS 44
At Cassopolis
BLOOMINGDALE 56
Allison Starbuck 14, Katherine Peevy 9, Haley Westerhoff 1, Aquinnah Kelly 9, Emma Allison 18, Andreya Robinson 3, Gracie Hutching 2. TOTALS: 19 16-27 56
CASSOPOLIS 44
Jania Williams 3, Ella Smith 9, Alexis Millirans 7, Quianna Murray 2, Zaniya Dodd 3, Atyanna Alford 13, Mackenzie Boyer 7. TOTALS: 17 8-18 44
Bloomingdale 7 20 36 56
Cassopolis 9 18 32 44
3-point baskets: Bloomingdale 2 (Allison 2), Cassopolis 2 (Boyer 1, Smith 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Bloomingdale 17 (Allison), Cassopolis 22 (Murray). Varsity records: Bloomingdale 7-1, 5-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 5-4 (4-3 Southwest 10