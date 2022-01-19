DAILY DATA: Wednesday, Jan. 19

By Staff Report

BOYS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 79, BERRIEN SPRINGS 64

At Berrien Springs

DOWAGIAC 79

Cole Weller 20, Ethan Hannapel 3, Mason Peck 3, Henry Weller 30, Octavious Brooks 0, Keshawn Russell 3, Jordan Hardin 18, Ben Klann 2. TOTALS: 29 13-19 70

BERRIEN SPRINGS 64

Jamel Hailey 1 Josiah Pittman 5, James York 20, Byron Tate 21, Nolan Haygood 0, Micah McFarland 2, Allan Taylor 0, Brody Brewer 15. TOTALS: 17 24-32 64

 

Dowagiac        25        39        57        79

B. Springs       14        38        46        64

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 8 (C. Weller, Hannapel, H. Weller 5, Russell), Berrien Springs 6 (Pittman, York, Tate 4. Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 20 (none), Berrien Springs 18 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 4-3, Berrien Springs 5-3

 

BUCHANAN 42, NILES 40

At Niles

BUCHANAN 42

Ryan Young 8 8-15 24, Connor Legeault 2 0-0 6, Thomas VanOverberghe 2 0-0 5, Dillon Oatsvall 2 0-3 4, Troy Holloway 0 2-2 2, Brady Thompson 0 1-2 1, Paul VanOverberghe 0 0-3 0. TOTALS: 14 11-25 42

NILES 40

Anthony Brady 4 0-0 10, Elijah Hester 3 3-3 9, Jordan Edwards 2 3-4 7, Mike Phillips 2 0-0 5, Demetrius Butler 1 2-2 4, George Pullen 1 0-2 2, Kimoni McClean 1 0-0 2, Casey Marlin 0 1-2 2. TOTALS: 14 9-13 40

 

Buchanan        8          17        29        42

Niles                12        21        35        40

3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Brady 2, Phillips 1), Buchanan (Legeault 2, R. VanOverberghe). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 18 (none), Buchanan 9 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 2-5, Niles 2-4

 

CASSOPOLIS 72, BLOOMINGDALE 32

At Bloomingdale

CASSOPOLIS 72

Davion Goins 11, Malachi Ward 4, Alek Dahlgren 2, Daeton Gillam 13, Cole Millirans 7, Daishean Jamison 10, Reggie Hart 2, Logan Pflug 6, R.J. Drews 10, Jermaine Williams 4, Kenny May 3. TOTALS: 31 8-14 72

BLOOMINGDALE 32

Booker 14, Y. Perales 4, R. Reyna 4, C. Latham 2, C. Garcia 3, E. Gumpert 5. TOTALS: 13 4-10 32

 

Cassopolis       12        27        49        72

Bloomingdale 6          14        20        32

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Millirans 1, Gillam 1), Bloomingdale 2 (Garcia 1, Gumpert 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 12, Bloomingdale 15 (Ames). Varsity records: Cassopolis 3-4, 3-2 Southwest 10; Bloomingdale 1-5, 1-3 Southwest 10

 

PORTAGE CENTRAL 49, EDWARDSBURG 48 (OT)

At Edwardsburg

PORTAGE CENTRAL 49

Caleb Johnson 14, Grant Kacoony 24, Will Judry 8, Alex Berchau 3, Cole Mason 0. TOTALS: 12 24-40 49

EDWARDSBURG 48

Zach Bartz 3, Jacob Pegura 6, Mason Crist 8, Owen Eberlein 2, Jake Moore 8, Luke Stowasser 7, Isaac Merrill 13, Brendan Byce 1. TOTALS: 15 15-28 48

 

Portage Central         5           14        25        39        49

Edwardsburg             8          11        22        39        48

3-point baskets: Portage Central 1 (Berchau 1), Edwardsburg 3 (Crist 1, Moore 1, Merrill 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Portage Central 23 (Kacoony), Edwardsburg 28 (Eberlein, Moore, Stowasser). Varsity records: Portage Central 5-4, Edwardsburg 6-3

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 55, PORTAGE CENTRAL 39

At Portage

EDWARDSBURG 55

Ella Castelucci 17, Macey Laubach 7, Katie Schaible 9, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 14, Lidsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 0, Caitlin Tighe 8. TOTALS: 21 6-13 55

PORTAGE CENTRAL 39

Lewie Wilks 2, Elle Steele 3, Macy Searles 13, Carly Boughton 8, Rylee Stephenson 13. TOTALS: 15 8-14 39

 

Edwardsburg            21        31        50        55

Portage Central        9         17        31        39

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Markel 2, Katie Schaible 1, Tighe 1), Portage Central 1 (Steele 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15 (Castelucci), Portage Central 14. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 10-0, Portage Central 8-2

 

DOWAGIAC 45, BERRIEN SPRINGS 28

At Dowagiac

BERRIEN SPRINGS 28

Lillian Weigand 3, Kaari Hurley 2, Charlie Mock 4, Grace Constable 12, Taneya Shivers 7. TOTALS: 8 9-13 28

DOWAGIAC 44

Josie Lock 6, Makayla Hill 9, Maggie Weller 4, Damia Brooks 2, Alanah Smith 24. TOTALS: 18 9-21 45.

 

Berrien Springs      8         16        21        28

Dowagiac               13        21        39        45

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 3 (Weigand 1, Constable 1, Shivers 1), Dowagiac 0. Total fouls: Berrien Springs 17, Dowagiac 11. Records: Berrien Springs 0-8, Dowagiac 2-8

 

BUCHANAN 69, NILES 59

At Buchanan

NILES 59

Kamryn Patterson 15, Elly Matlock 12, Amara Palmer 17, Natalie Lucero 8, Brynn Lake 7. TOTALS: 22 6-12 59

BUCHANAN 69

Hailey Jonatzke 9, Jillian McKean 4, Claire Lietz 5, LaBria Austin 13, Hannah Herman 16, Katie Ailes 3, Alyssa Carson 13, Jenna French 3, Alexa Burns 3. TOTALS: 28 9-13 69

 

Niles                13        32        44        59

Buchanan        13        31        52        69

3-point baskets: Niles 9 (Patterson 3, Palmer 2, Lucero 2, Lake 2), Buchanan 4 (Jonatzke 1, Austin 1, Lietz 1, Burns 1). Total fouls: Niles 13, Buchanan 11. Varsity records: Niles 2-6, Buchanan 10-1

 

BLOOMINGDALE 56, CASSOPOLIS 44

At Cassopolis

BLOOMINGDALE 56

Allison Starbuck 14, Katherine Peevy 9, Haley Westerhoff 1, Aquinnah Kelly 9, Emma Allison 18, Andreya Robinson 3, Gracie Hutching 2. TOTALS: 19 16-27 56

CASSOPOLIS 44

Jania Williams 3, Ella Smith 9, Alexis Millirans 7, Quianna Murray 2, Zaniya Dodd 3, Atyanna Alford 13, Mackenzie Boyer 7. TOTALS: 17 8-18 44

 

Bloomingdale             7          20        36        56

Cassopolis                   9          18        32        44

3-point baskets: Bloomingdale 2 (Allison 2), Cassopolis 2 (Boyer 1, Smith 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Bloomingdale 17 (Allison), Cassopolis 22 (Murray). Varsity records: Bloomingdale 7-1, 5-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 5-4 (4-3 Southwest 10

 

