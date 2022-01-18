Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 12-16

Published 9:50 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Submitted

Jan. 12

8:55 a.m. — Parkside Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint

11:01 a.m. — 200 Block Dewey, civil dispute

1:19 p.m. — 300 Block N. Front, suspicious person

3:24 p.m. — Baymont Inn, traffic stop

6 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint

7:38 p.m. — 400 Block First, suspicious person

10:15 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, lost property

 

Jan. 13

3:29 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, parking enforcement

7:42 a.m. — 400 Block W. High, burglary complaint

8:49 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., civil dispute

10:29 a.m. — 56000 Block Pokagon, lost property

10:30 a.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, vehicle lock-out

3:22 p.m. — 300 Block S. Front, civil dispute

3:45 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint

5:49 p.m. — Police Department, general assist

8:48 p.m. — 28000 Block Yaw, general assist

9:05 p.m. — Police Department, general assist

11:05 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

 

Jan. 14

12:30 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

8:40 a.m. — 200 Block S. Front, found property

9 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, stalking complaint

9:28 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, assault complaint

10:21 a.m. — 700 Block N. Front, abandoned vehicles

10:42 a.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Orchard, traffic stop

11:15 a.m. — 500 Block S. Front, civil dispute

1:45 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

2:09 p.m. — Burmax/M-51 N., ordinance violation

2:26 p.m. — N. Front/W. Telegraph, traffic crash

5:23 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, suspicious person

5:40 p.m. — Cedar Sands Apartments, dog at large

6:44 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, suspicious person

6:50 p.m. — 100 Block State, general assist

7:30 p.m. — 500 Block S. Front, stalking complaint

11:28 p.m. — W. Railroad/Jay, vehicle lock-out

 

Jan. 15

11:12 a.m. — E. Division/N. Mill, assist Pokagon Tribal Police

11:55 a.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil dispute

7 p.m. — 600 Block Spruce, civil dispute

7:05 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

9:51 p.m. — 500 Block W. High, assault complaint

10:15 p.m. — 300 Block Henry, civil dispute

11:47 p.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, general assist

 

Jan. 16

12:30 a.m. — 100 Block W. Division, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

3:01 a.m. — 700 Block N. Front, vehicle lock-out

10:50 a.m. — E. Railroad/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

11:42 a.m. — Pokagon/Thickstun, traffic stop/arrest

1:30 p.m. — 29000 Block M-62 W., alarm

2:20 p.m. — 600 Block Mcomber, civil dispute

5:30 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint

7:50 p.m. — M-62 W./Pucker, assist Michigan State Police

7:08 p.m. — Sheldon/N. Front, assist Michigan State Police

11:20 p.m. — Oak/E. Telegraph, suspicious person/welfare check

