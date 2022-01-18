Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 12-16
Jan. 12
8:55 a.m. — Parkside Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint
11:01 a.m. — 200 Block Dewey, civil dispute
1:19 p.m. — 300 Block N. Front, suspicious person
3:24 p.m. — Baymont Inn, traffic stop
6 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint
7:38 p.m. — 400 Block First, suspicious person
10:15 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, lost property
Jan. 13
3:29 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, parking enforcement
7:42 a.m. — 400 Block W. High, burglary complaint
8:49 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., civil dispute
10:29 a.m. — 56000 Block Pokagon, lost property
10:30 a.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, vehicle lock-out
3:22 p.m. — 300 Block S. Front, civil dispute
3:45 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint
5:49 p.m. — Police Department, general assist
8:48 p.m. — 28000 Block Yaw, general assist
9:05 p.m. — Police Department, general assist
11:05 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
Jan. 14
12:30 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
8:40 a.m. — 200 Block S. Front, found property
9 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, stalking complaint
9:28 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, assault complaint
10:21 a.m. — 700 Block N. Front, abandoned vehicles
10:42 a.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Orchard, traffic stop
11:15 a.m. — 500 Block S. Front, civil dispute
1:45 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
2:09 p.m. — Burmax/M-51 N., ordinance violation
2:26 p.m. — N. Front/W. Telegraph, traffic crash
5:23 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, suspicious person
5:40 p.m. — Cedar Sands Apartments, dog at large
6:44 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, suspicious person
6:50 p.m. — 100 Block State, general assist
7:30 p.m. — 500 Block S. Front, stalking complaint
11:28 p.m. — W. Railroad/Jay, vehicle lock-out
Jan. 15
11:12 a.m. — E. Division/N. Mill, assist Pokagon Tribal Police
11:55 a.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil dispute
7 p.m. — 600 Block Spruce, civil dispute
7:05 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
9:51 p.m. — 500 Block W. High, assault complaint
10:15 p.m. — 300 Block Henry, civil dispute
11:47 p.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, general assist
Jan. 16
12:30 a.m. — 100 Block W. Division, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
3:01 a.m. — 700 Block N. Front, vehicle lock-out
10:50 a.m. — E. Railroad/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
11:42 a.m. — Pokagon/Thickstun, traffic stop/arrest
1:30 p.m. — 29000 Block M-62 W., alarm
2:20 p.m. — 600 Block Mcomber, civil dispute
5:30 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint
7:50 p.m. — M-62 W./Pucker, assist Michigan State Police
7:08 p.m. — Sheldon/N. Front, assist Michigan State Police
11:20 p.m. — Oak/E. Telegraph, suspicious person/welfare check