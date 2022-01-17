Sara Schonbok

Sept. 15, 1959 — Jan. 13, 2022

Sara Louise Schonbok, 62, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Joseph.

Sara was born Sept. 15, 1959, in Rensselaer, Indiana, to Roby and Margaret (Shide) Goad. Sara worked at Dowagiac Cleaners for 29 years as a seamstress. She and her husband, Jeffrey, also enjoyed bowling. They spent lots of time operating and working at bowling alleys as well as running and participating in numerous leagues. Sara was currently the president of her bowling league. She was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 933 in Dowagiac. But most importantly, she will be remembered by her family for her love of food and cooking; always sharing and chatting about recipes. She will be dearly missed, especially her grandchildren, who were the life of her life.

Sara is survived by her children, Kyle (Rickelle) Schonbok, Carrie (Jason) Little, and Gregory Schonbok; her grandchildren, Roby and Elaine Schonbok, and Nevaeh and Noah Little; her siblings, Tom, John, Mary (Walt) and Mike (Tina); and her sister-in-law, Debra.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Schonbok; her daughter, Nicole Schonbok; her siblings, Elizabeth (the late Ron) and Fred; her parents; and her brother-in-law, Douglas.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Moose Lodge, 54867 M-51, Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.