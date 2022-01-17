Lisa Fisher

Aug. 3, 1954 — Jan. 12, 2021

Lisa was born Aug. 3, 1954, in Cass County Michigan to Herschel Hugh Hockman and Evelyn Violet Sly, both deceased.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Lee Hockman; brother, Robert Anderson; and sisters, Shawna Marie Hockman (Mondich), Traci Lynn Hockman and Dorothy Louise Collins; and best friend, Ann Loftus Fawcett. She has seven grandchildren, Erik, Damyen, Destiny, Tristian, Serenity, Kwintyn and Reese Hockman; step-grandchildren, Joey and Evalyn Hilldebrand. She also has two nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and one great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard, and her partner of 10 years, Jane Ann Benham.

She had a BS degree in business from IU and an MBA in accounting from Indiana Wesleyan University. She worked several jobs, including Indiana Bell and GTE, but was most proud of McDonald’s in Edwardsburg.

She was a member of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and assisted with the Giving Tree. She was also a member of AA for more than 20 years.

Lisa’s celebration of life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, jan. 22, 2021, the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, 68961 Lake St., Officiating will be Pastor Scott Scheel. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Instead of flowers, Lisa requested that cash donations be made to The Giving Tree, in care of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church or her sister, Shawna Mondich. Please write Giving Tree on the Memo line on checks.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.