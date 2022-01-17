Carsyn Franz crowned Miss Niles 2022

NILES — The new Miss Niles was enthroned in style.

When the dust settled, Carsyn Franz was crowned 86th Miss Niles 2022 Saturday evening at Niles High School.

The event was the pinnacle of the Miss Niles pageant, in which Little Miss and Mr., Junior Teen Miss and Mr., Teen Miss and Mr. and Miss and Mr. Niles titles were awarded by a panel of judges.

The pageant was not hosted in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s crazy,” Franz said. “I’m really excited to use my platform for something good and to be able to reach out to people using my platform.”

Franz is a junior at Niles High School and plans to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia after graduating to pursue a degree in physical therapy. A Niles High School Student of The Month honoree, Franz has volunteered for United Way, her church youth group and Four Flags Apple Festival.

Franz has six siblings — three brothers and three sisters, including Miss Teen Niles 2022 first runner-up Amity Riggenbach.

Contestants from each category performed a dance routine before taking part in a formal presentation, a question and a fast walkthrough.

When asked what she would change about Niles, Franz said she would like to make the community more aware of its community gardens.

“I believe that it’s very important that we have renewed interest in our community and to have everyone in the community have access to [community gardens] is very important to me,” she said.

With the crown secured, Franz will now represent Niles in the 2022 Blossomtime Festival in May. Established in 1906, Blossomtime is Michigan’s oldest and largest multi-community festival.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “I’ve been in a few pageants, but this one really stands out to me because it’s me representing my community and my people. Being able to go on to Blossom Time and be able to support everybody is going to be so much fun.”

Franz is not the only contestant looking forward to Blossomtime. Mr. Niles 2022 winner Paul Pirri has had his eyes set on the popular festival for years and is happy to be able to participate as a member of the court this year.

“I love the deep roots of Blossom Time,” Pirri said. “It’s actually almost as old as the Kentucky Derby, so the roots are deep and it also connects back to my family. My family, we’re all fruit farmers and stuff and it just celebrates that fruit element.”

Pirri, a homeschooled junior, has earned two cross country varsity letters as well as two swimming letters. He volunteers at the children’s ministry at church, blood drives and humane society and also enjoys piano and 4-H.

Pirri looks forward to competing for a chance to give Niles its first Mr. Blossomtime winner in years.

“It’s a chance to represent my community,” he said. “Here in Niles, there are a lot of good people working for a lot of good change. I feel like there’s a bright future ahead of us.”

2022 Miss Niles Pageant results

Little Miss Niles

Third Runner-Up — Vada Heighway

Second Runner-Up — Sophia Linn

First Runner-Up — Reese Low

Winner — Sophia Tucker

Little Mr. Niles

Winners — Wesley Tucker, Teo Dyer

Miss Jr. Teen Niles

Third Runner-Up — Zarrah Dyer

Second Runner-Up — Alexis McCombs

First Runner-Up — Kenley Weston

Winner — Lillian Justis

Mr. Jr. Teen Niles

Winner — Aiden Woods

Miss Teen Niles

Second Runner-Up — Legna Marczewski

First Runner-Up — Amity Riggenbach

Winner — Baylee Davis

Mr. Teen Niles

Winner — Ayden Billingsley

Miss Niles

Miss Congeniality — Lorri Corbin

Third Runner-Up — Lorrie Corbin

Second Runner-Up — Malaika McChopa

First Runner-Up — Audrey Bakerson

Winner — Carsyn Franz

Mr. Niles

Winner — Paul Pirri