Big second quarter leads Edwardsburg to 66-47 win over Wyoming Lee

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg outscored Wyoming Lee 18-2 in the second quarter en route to a 66-47 non-conference boys basketball victory Saturday afternoon.

Leading just 16-15 after one quarter, the Eddies turned up the defensive pressure which allowed Edwardsburg to break the game open.

The Eddies took a 34-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the final 16 minutes, Edwardsburg outscored Wyoming Lee 32-30 to earn the win and improve its overall record to 6-2.

Brendan Byce led the Eddies with 12 points, while Isaac Merrill added 11 points and Luke Stowasser nine.

Girls basketball

Visiting Bloomingdale rebounded from its first loss of the season to Southwest 10 Conference leader Hartford to defeat Marcellus 51-32.

The Wildcats, who came into the game with a 4-1 conference record, fell behind early and were never able to catch up with the Cardinals, who led 22-13 after one quarter and 35-22 by halftime. Bloomingdale took a 43-30 advantage into the final eight minutes.

Emma Holmes led the Wildcats (4-2 Southwest 10) with 10 points. Jenna Wells chipped in with eight points and Abby Voss six points.

The Cardinals improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Southwest 10 play.