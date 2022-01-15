Niles boys win Bronson Baker Invitational

STURGIS — The Niles boys bowling team captured the Bronson Baker Invitational at The Strike Zone in Sturgis Friday.

The Vikings had to roll 12 Baker Games in the qualifying round. Niles had games of 201, 145, 141,146, 138, 147, 106, 170, 160, 136, 147 and 152 for a total of 1,789 pins and an average of 149.08.

That advanced the Vikings into the championship round at the No. 4 seed. Niles then stepped up its game to defeated Coldwater in the best-of-three format with games of 220 and 214 to advance to the title match.

In the finals, the Vikings defeated Sturgis in three games. Niles rolled games of 174, 98 and 190 to win the title.

The Vikings improved their average of 179.2 in the championship round. For the day, Niles rolled 17 Baker Games for a total of 2,685 pins and an average of 157.94.

The team consisted of Adam Jackson, Nathan Ryman, Trenton Phillips, Conner Weston, Preston Sharpe and Andrew Jackson.